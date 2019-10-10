October 7, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Richard Lehmkuhl and Dwight A. Kruse.
Also present were County Clerk Melissa gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 21 inmates in the County Jail, 19 males and two females. Merchant will move forward with the HVAC system.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, discussed the lawn treatment at the sheriff's department. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Maplewood Lawn Care to treat the courthouse and sheriff department lawns to be funded from the janitor budget. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Martinez discussed issues with one of the air handlers on the third floor.
* Request by Dwight Kruse for an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley, Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles and Brown County custodians Manny Martinez and Ben Walker present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:19 a.m. Opened 8:24 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, updated the commission on the generator.
* The Brown County Commissioners presented a plaque to Todd Gruber for his years of service to Brown County.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Sept. 30 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion passed.
* Ruth Shaver, Brown County Humane Society, requested to close Mallard between 230th and 240th for the Dog Job on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow the road closure. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Keith Olsen reported that the Kansas Historical Society stated the roof on the Civic Building would need to be returned to the original state in order to apply for the grant. Olsen will get new bids.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl as the KCAMP voting delegate with Dwight Kruse as the alternate. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Sharese Moser, Hiawatha Community Hospital Director of Finance, updated the commission on the hospital.
* Peggy Stader discussed concerns with the DOVES program now operating under Unity for All.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the Annual KCAMP Coverage Questionnaire for the commission's approval.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to appoint Nick James to Padonia Township Clerk to fill the unexpired term of Lee Mueller.
* The commissioner reviewed the report from CCR Roofing. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to contact KCAMP to send an adjuster to look at the buildings CCR Roofing has recommended be looked at. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the Waste Management Service Agreement for the commission's review. The commission would like to get prices from the area trash collectors before making a decision. Lehmkuhl will meet with Sheriff Merchant about the jails trash needs and Gormley will contact the area trash collectors for prices.
* Patti Merchant requested use of the courthouse for the Jingle Bell Ride. Merchant stated that this is the 23rd year for the ride. Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to allow use of the courthouse restrooms, courthouse square, and the electricity on Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion to adjourn the meeting by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned 10:48 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.