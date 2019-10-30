The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.
County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported on an incident in which Brown County Sheriff's Department helped Richardson County, Neb., Sheriff Department.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed at 8;12 a.m. Opened at 8;17 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* The Oct. 23 payroll of $139.366.96 was approved as follows: General $71,171.97; Road & Bridge $13,026.84; Election $1,905.15; Technology $1,220.82; Appraiser $7,394.23; Noxious Weed $1,853; ACC $10,491.65; JJA Core $10,147.11; Reinvestment Grant $3,079.65; Services for Elderly $2,711; Solid Waste $4,252.57; Special MVT $5,957.51; Employee Ben FICA $7,980.66; Employee Ben KPERS $10,209.25; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$291.70; Insurance -$11,617.75; KPERS 457 -$125.
* Brown County Noxious Weed Director George Bruning presented the Noxious Weed quarterly report to the commissioners.
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill discussed Dec. 12 as the tentative date for the Brown County tax sale.
* Brown County Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray presented the Services for the Elderly quarterly report to the commissioners.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Oct. 21 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown county clerk Melissa Gormley presented the KWORCC inspection for the commissioner's signatures.
* The public hearing for the Brown/Nemaha Solid Waste Management Plan commenced at 9 a.m. Those present were chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley, Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles and Nancy Gafford, Rural Development Association. The committee recommended the plan be adopted by resolution. Motion by Dwight Kruse to close the public hearing portion of the meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Resolution 19-06, adopting a new solid waste management and disposal plan for Brown and Nemaha counties. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Bridge Committee, Herb Roland, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen were present to discuss a possible engineer for the Brown/Nemaha bridge replacement. Motion by Dwight Kruse to allow BG Consultants to be the engineer for the bridge replacement located 1 mile east and 2.6 miles north of Wetmore over Muddy Creek. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Karen Wilson and Justina Cockerham, NEK AAA, discussed the Access and Innovation Collaboartion grant from KDOT that the NEK Area Agency on Aging is applying for.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting closed at 10:30 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 31 to approve monthend bills.
