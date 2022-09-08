Unofficial Sept. 6
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Road and Bridge Foremen, John Selland and Jerry Hisle, and Assistant Road Foreman, Doug Bletscher, gave updates on the activities in their district. Selland discussed supplying tubes to individuals who request them. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed issues in the past due to the sales tax.
* District 3 Commissioner, William Pollock, discussed the belly dump truck and repairs. Pollock would like to purchase a used trailer to replace the belly dump truck.
* USD # 430 Superintendent, Jason Cline, discussed an emergency security system USD # 430 would like to purchase for the safety of the students. USD # 430 IT Director, Andrew Jones, presented a demo of the system to the commission. USD # 430 is requesting $110,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to help cover the cost of the system.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the August 31, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, District 1 Road Foreman, John Selland, District 2 Road Foreman, Jerry Hisle, and District 3 Assistant Road Foreman, Doug Bletscher, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:48 a.m. Opened 8:58 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented four quotes on the purchase of a used belly dump trailer. Motion by William Pollock to approve the findings from the four quotes on a belly dump trailer for District 3 Road and Bridge and to move forward with the purchase of the 2021 Construction Trailer Specialists from Kyle Jeschke. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl.
Top Videos
* Motion by William Pollock to purchase the 2021 CTS Belly Dump Trailer from Kyle Jeschke for $33,500 to be paid from District 3 Road and Bridge budget. Seconded Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Election Officer, Dawn Boyles, requested the commission to approve Democrat, Dallas Johnson, and Republican, Teresa Clements, to oversee the destruction of the ballots from the 2020 Primary and General Elections. Boyles will have Paper Eaters shred the ballots with herself, Johnson and Clements overseeing the process. Paper Eaters will also provide a certificate of destruction. Motion Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Democrat, Dallas Johnson, and Republican, Teresa Clements, to oversee the destruction of the ballots from the 2020 Primary and General Elections. Seconded by William Pollock.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl as the voting delegate and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, as the alternate for the Annual KAC meeting. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the final claim on the December 15, 2021, wind storm. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the final claim. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:31 a.m. Opened 9:41 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:42 a.m. Opened 9:47 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to offer the three applicants the positions of Landfill Director, Noxious Weed Director, and the District 2 Road Crewman position. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:49 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, September 12, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.