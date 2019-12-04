Nov. 27 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with prayer.
* The Nov. 27 month-end claims of $327,985.40 were approved as follows: General $74,094.20; Road & Bridge $60,466.87; Historical Society $4,375; Employee Benefit $76,590.07; Election $11,402.68; Extension $8,320.83; Mental Health $5,850; Developmental Services $2,254.33; Appraiser $1,529.65; Ambulance $18,577.52; Noxious Weed $1,323.10; Diversion $892.82; 911 SB50 $5,859.67; ACC $2,665.11; JJCR $5,401.91; Reinvestment Grant $54; Services for Elderly $3,692.40; Solid Waste $44,423.40; Payroll $211.59.
* Hilary Edwards, Willdan Performance Engineering Development Manager, spoke with the commissioners about the services that her company offers. Edwards has visited with the commission in the past. Edwards will contact Sheriff Merchant to see if Wildan Performance can help at the Sheriff's Office.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Nov. 25 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Notice of Grant Agreement Award for the 290th Street Project was signed.
* Bryan Stirton, City of Horton Mayor and John Calhoun, City of Horton Administrator, asked for reduced fees at the landfill for the demolition of buildings in Horton, which will be approximately 400 ton. Also present for the discussion was Landfill Director Charlie Brockhoff. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to leave the trash at full price, donate the first $4,000 of the C&D pit and county trucks. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Tax change order 2019-6 through 2019-11 and 2019-15 were approved and signed.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:42 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 2.
Dec. 2 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign a renewal Lights and Sirens Permit for Josh Long. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill requested a five minute executive session on attorney client privilege. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a five minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the board's privilege and communication with an attorney with the three commissioners, Sheriff John Merchant, Attorney Kevin Hill and Clerk Melissa Gormley present. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:13 a.m. Opened at 8:18 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Brown County Commissioner Keith Olsen requested a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Sheriff John Merchant, Attorney Kevin Hill and Clerk Melissa Gormley, present to discuss personnel mattes of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed at 8;18 a.m. Opened at 8:23 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Sheriff John Merchant spoke to the commissioners about the 911 budget.
* John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO, gave the commissioners an update on the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Nov. 27 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:10 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 9.
