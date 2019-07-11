July 8 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 9:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Aley led the meeting with a prayer.
The July 3 payroll of $138,093.73 was approved as follows: General $69,392.13; Road & Bridge $16,861.01; Election $1,745.77; Technology $1,032.76; Appraiser $7,444.96; Noxious Weed $2,171.38; ACC $6,447.98; JJA Core $7,127.64; Reinvestment Grant $1,749.46; Services for Elderly $2,554.88; Solid Waste $4,095.50; Special MVT $2,640; Employee Ben FICA $7,994.46; Employee Ben KPERs $9,628.28; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$219.54; Insurance -2,572.94
Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, discussed removal of the generator.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the July 1, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
motion by Keith Olsen to appoint Dwight Kruse as a voting delegate for KAC and Richard Lehmkuhl as an alternate. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Resolution 2019-14, proclaiming July 30-Aug. 3 as Homer White Week. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve a temporary liquor license for Lisa Radley on July 26-27. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the letter to Union Pacific Railroad in regards to trains blocking traffic. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
The commissioners discussed the Emergency Manager position. Richard Lehmkuhl motioned to keep the position open until filled. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:13 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.