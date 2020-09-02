Aug. 31 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, updated the commission on the household hazardous waste in Brown County. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the agreement with Jackson County for Household Hazardous Waste, with fees taken out of the Solid Waste Budget. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION County Attorney, Kevin Hill, requested a 5 minute attorney-client privilege executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute attorney-client privilege executive session with the three commissioners, County Attorney Kevin Hill, and Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley present. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Closed 8:15 a.m. Opened 8:20 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Commission Dwight Kruse, requested a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:21 a.m. Opened 8:26 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the August 24, 2020, regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* PAYMENT OF CLAIMS The August 31, 2020, month-end claims were approved as follows: Road & Bridge 20,454.05; Election 1,845.77; Technology 592.94; Appraiser 7,243.71; Noxious Weed 2,544.00; ACC 10,779.84; JJA Core 10,225.13; Reinvestment Grant 3,256.90; Services for Elderly 2,702.00; Solid Waste 4,227.20; Special MVT 4,046.84; Employee Ben FICA 8,251.89; Employee Ben KPERS 10,016.15; State Unemploy/Work Comp -280.33; Insurance -12,475.47 TOTAL $145,115.05.
* PAYROLL The August 26, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $71,684.43 001; General $110,402.82; 103 Road & Bridge 877,099.14; 123 Historical Society 4,375.00; 125 Employee Benefit 84,377.75; 127 Election 11,371.55; 129 Extension 8,500.00; 131 Mental Health 5,850.00 133; Developmental Services 2,254.33; 135 Capital Improvement 9,000.00; 143 Appraiser 750.23; 145 Ambulance 21,250.0;0 147 Noxious Weed 1,648.95 155 Diversion 547.02; 160 911 SB50 5,988.13; 165 ACC 2,037.00; 167 JJCR 3,610.87; 168 Reinvestment Grant 208.41; 201 Services for Elderly 3,495.50; 211 Solid Waste 52,095.02; 909 Payroll 186.64; TOTAL $1,205,048.36.
* TAX CHANGE ORDERS Tax change orders 2019-87 through 2019-89, 2019-146, and 2019-164 were approved and signed.
* SPARK Brown County Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, reviewed the MOU for Horton Police Department, City of Horton and Town and Country EMS. Pounds stated that he sent an email to the commission that they could share with local businesses for grant funds. He also updated the commission on the SPARK committee. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Memorandum of Understanding for Horton Police Department, City of Horton, and Town and County EMS for Gencie Sprayers and Solution. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty, gave the commission a quote on renting an excavator for ditch cleaning. The commission asked Liberty to find out how long the road crew would need to use it. Commissioner Lehmkuhl wanted Liberty to find out if Foley Equipment would prorate the payment if the equipment was used for 6 weeks versus 4 weeks. Liberty will look into the matter. Motion by Keith Olsen to rent the excavator. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Liberty updated the commission on the OS-226 Bridge and the Kansas Road Scholars Program.
* Motion to adjourn the meeting by Keith Olsen. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:22 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, September 7, 2020.
