The following were action items at the April 24 meeting of the Brown County Commissioners. Full minutes can be found on the county website at brcoks.org.
Road & Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, and Chairman William Pollock discussed the replacement of Bridge OS-2. Tami Lehmkuhl will contact Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants Engineer, to evaluate the bridge.
Community Corrections Director, Vicki Hubin, and Assistant Director, Chris Denner, presented the Fiscal Year 2024 Comp Plans for Community Corrections, which was approved by the commissioners.
Brown County resident, Jack Geiger, has requested the commission to do a fence viewing located in the NW/4 of Section 16 Township 3 Range 18. Mr. Geiger will complete the Request for Fence Viewing form and the commission will review it at the Monday, May 1 meeting.
The April 19, 2023 payroll was approved as follows: General $97,357.13; Road & Bridge 16,037.13; Election 1,680.00; Technology 368.00; Appraiser 8,660.01; Noxious Weed 1,800.00; ACC 11,697.53; JJA Core 10,203.94; Reinvestment Grant 1,947.52; Services for Elderly 3,567.25; Solid Waste 5,825.70; Special MVT 7,073.50; Employee Ben FICA 10,570.64; Employee Ben KPERS 11,976.07; State Unemploy/Work Comp -154.56; Insurance -8,951.96; TOTAL $179,657.90.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter to the commission in regards to the 2024 Legal Services Contracts for Brown County.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented information on burn bans. The Emergency Manager will return at a later date with the proposed revisions to the Burn Ban Resolution.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 First Quarter Tonnage Reports for the commissioners’ approval, which they approved.
The commissioners voted to approve an Occupational License for Roberts BBQ Inc. DBA Country Cabin.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the GeoTab program with the commission.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the ARPA reporting for the commissioners.
April 30 Meeting
At the April 30 meeting, the commissioner approved the accounts payable as follows: General $105,654.71; Road & Bridge 26,381.47; Special Machinery 57,722.74; Historical Society 4,583.33; Employee Benefit 71,798.52; Election 6,242.78; Extension Council 9,166.66; Mental Health 7,442.91; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 84,924.15; Appraiser 811.91; Ambulance 25,416.65; Noxious Weed 2,258.23; Diversion 0; 911 SB 50 0; ACC 1,887.22; JJA CORE 3,571.41; Reinvestment Grant 84.84; Services for Elderly 3,135.65; Solid Waste 66,936.42; Payroll 80.09 TOTAL: $480,354.02
