The following are excerpts of action items from the May 1, 2023 minutes of the Brown County Commission.
* The board held a 10-minute Executive Session with County Appraiser Steve Markham for discussion on legal matters with the county attorney also present. No binding action was taken following.
* District 3 Road Foreman, Rodney Allen, discussed the Peterbilt. Allen reached out to two additional mechanics. One of the mechanics did not want to work on a truck that had been taken apart by another mechanic and the other is at least 1 month out before they could start working on it. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, thought that would be sufficient to qualify for a sole source vendor. Allen also reported on the excavator's mechanical issues and with the Sterling they use to haul the excavator.
* The commission went into a 10-minute Executive Session for non-elected personnel. No binding action taken.
* Becky Berger, City of Hiawatha Administrator, and Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, discussed a proposed housing project in Hiawatha. Berger also discussed the process of the tax sale. Berger would like the county to consider approving a resolution about the process of paying delinquent taxes.
* The commission discussed the Fence Viewing request regarding a fence viewing in the NW/4 Section 16 Township 3 Range 18. The commissioner voted to appoint the three commissioners as the fence viewers at the fence viewing to take place on May 31 at 9 a.m. in the NW/4 Section 16 Township 3 Range 18.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the commission with the KWORCC First Quarter Report for 2023 for the commission's review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.