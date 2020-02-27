Feb. 24, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Ely led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham updated the commission on happenings in his department.
* Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham present to discuss personnel matters. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8;15 a.m. Opened 8;20 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Brown County IT Director Sandy Carter discussed upgrading the computer system for the solid waste station. Costs for the upgrade would be $9,229.19 and would be funded from solid waste budget. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow the upgrade. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Feb. 18, 2020 minutes with a correction to the first executive session from a 10 minute to a 5 minute executive session. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented a letter of approval and a check from the Roger and Ruth Charitable Trust to purchase picnic tables for courthouse square.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve a liquor license for MLCC DBA Mission Lake Country Club. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Oil bids for an estimated 500,000 gallons of RS-1HP for road oiling were opened. Bids were as follows: Vance Brothers Inc. with a bid of $2.18 per gallon, Ergon Asphalt with a bid of $2.40 per gallon and Coastal Energy with a bid of $2.39 per gallon. Road Foremen Herb Roland was present for the bid opening. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the Vance Brothers Inc. bid of $2.18 per gallon for RS-1HP. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Mark Tollefson, Mission Township Clerk, discussed a possibility of upgrading two miles of township road on Meadowlark Road between 170th and 190th. Tollefson also discussed a long term plan. Tollefson also requested information on the right of way and who is responsible to maintain the entrance off US Highway 73 onto 170th Road on the east side.
* Logan Selmon, CCR Roofing, discussed the courthouse roof with the three commissioners and Ben Walker, courthouse custodian via phone conference. Selmon and the KCAMP insurance adjuster inspected the courthouse roof last week and determined it does need to be replaced. Selmon will return with a quote for the repairs.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Gormley present to discuss non-elected personnel. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10 a.m. Opened 10:05 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to raise Caleb Clement's pay to $17.50 per hour and to raise Terri Siebenmorgen, Josh Linck and Rodney Allen to the Deputy Foreman pay of $18 per hour. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Ryan Meininger, Hiawatha Chamber, discussed use of the courthouse bathrooms and courthouse square for the Maple Leaf Festival Sept. 26. Motion by Keith Olsen to allow use of the courthouse bathrooms and courthouse square. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meininger also discussed electrical issues during outdoor events downtown. County Clerk Gormley will contact Meininger about getting quotes to upgrade the electrical.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting closed at 10:40 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, to approve month end bills.
