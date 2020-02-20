Unofficial Feb. 18 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Richard Lehmkuhl and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
The Feb. 18 payroll of $135,265.66 was approved as follows: General $73,723.21; Road & Bridge $14,806.05; Election $245.77; Technology $708.88; Appraiser $7,450.18; Noxious Weed $1,819.25; ACC $7,007.95; JJA Core $6,789.76; Reinvestment Grant $1,801.92; Services for Elderly $2,833.25; Solid Waste $4,312.13; Employee Ben FICA $7,623.28; Employee Ben KPERS $9,603.68; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$330.80; Insurance -$3,128.85.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Feb. 10 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
The commissioners reviewed and approved the Annual Township reports. Washington Township and Hiawatha Cemetery 14 were not approved due to not receiving their reports.
Keith Olsen requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by keth Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:17 a.m. Opened 8:22 a.m. No binding action taken.
Dwight Kruse requested a 10 minute executive session for an interview. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and the interviewee present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:44 a.m. Opened 8:54 a.m. No binding action taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to offer the head custodian position to David Schuetz. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Richard Lehmkuhl abstained from voting.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve a cereal malt beverage license for Grandview Oil Company, located at 2134 330th St. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the second payment on the county roof repairs for $26,580.51 for the commission’s approval.
Motion to adjourn the meeting by Keith Olsen. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned 9:27 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 24.
