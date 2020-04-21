April 20 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting via video conferencing. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
ACC/JJA Venice Sloan, Community Corrections Director, reported on the quarter and requested signatures from the commission.
ATTORNEY Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed writing a Resolution of Support for the Postal Service. The commission agreed to review the document next week.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the April 13, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Commissioner, Keith Olsen requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 8:21 a.m. Opened 8:31 a.m. No binding action was taken.
ROAD AND BRIDGE Brown County Commissioners will interview three candidates from the applications they received for Road and Bridge District 1.
COMMISSION Brown County Commissioner, Dwight Kruse, discussed the governors update on the COVID-19.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:47 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 27, 2020.
