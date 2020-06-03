May 29 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* PAYMENT OF CLAIMS The May 31, 2020, month-end claims were approved as follows:
PAYROLL The May 20, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $72,371.93; Road & Bridge 13,125.59; Election 245.77; Technology 626.07; Appraiser 6,063.70; Noxious Weed 1,823.63; ACC 10,798.74; JJA Core 10,256.35; Reinvestment Grant 3,260.76; Services for Elderly 2,814.00; Solid Waste 4,436.50; Special MVT 2,720.00; Employee Ben FICA 7,544.23; Employee Ben KPERS 9,320.94; State Unemploy/Work Comp -342.9;1 Insurance -11,818.10; TOTAL $133,247.20
PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: General $126,420.97; ; Road & Bridge 31,756.71; ; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 78,006.84; Election 688.76; Extension 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Appraiser 776.48; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 5,409.16; Diversion 526.53; 911 SB50 5,832.75; ACC 2,406.93; JJCR 1,884.74; Reinvestment Grant 54.00; Services for Elderly 3,391.01; Solid Waste 46,504.15; Payroll 186.64; TOTAL $346,075.00
* MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the May 18, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* TAX CHANGE ORDER Tax Change Order 2019-77was approved and signed.
* ROAD & BRIDGE PERMIT 20-03 Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Road and Bridge Permit 20-03. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* RESOLUTION 2020-08 Motion by Keith Olsen to resign Resolution 2020-08. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* COURTHOUSE AT&T requested use of the Courthouse lawn. The request died due to lack of motion.
* CUSTODIAN Dave Schuetz, Head Custodian, asked for clarification on what was going to happen with the third floor when they opened back up on Monday.
* COVID19 Chastity Schumann, Brown County Health Officer, John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO, and Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, met with the commission via video conferencing. Commissioner Kruse opened the floor to discussion about opening the county. Schumann thanked the residents of Brown County for being vigilant. She recommended moving to Phase III. Broberg recommended that residents wear masks. The commission reviewed recommendations from the health department, making several changes. Judge Patton stated that screening had to continue for the court. Patton reviewed orders from the Supreme Court.*
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Commissioner Dwight Kruse, requested a ten minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a ten minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, present to discuss personnel matter of nonelected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:00 a.m. Opened 10:10 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* HEALTH SCREENING Motion by Keith Olsen to hire Mary Oswald, RN, to screen the courthouse entrance at the rate of $20.00/hour, paid from commission fund, starting June 1, 2020 until July 1, 2020, and reevaluate at that time. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to pay Mary Oswald $20.00/hour for the previous two weeks. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* COURTHOUSE Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, discussed opening the courthouse. Lippold explained how the card system will work to prevent overcrowding and encourage social distancing. The card system will allow three people in an office at one time. The security guard will give the card to the customer, the customer goes to the office, then returns the card to the security desk for the next customer to use. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the new courthouse guidelines, Phase 2 effective June 1, 2020, through June 15, 2020. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* BROWN COUNTY RE-OPENING PLAN Motion by Keith Olsen to pass Phase III, Emergency Order and Advisory of Local Health Officer, reopening Brown County, effective May 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. until June 8, 2020. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Services for the Elderly Director, Lori Gray, was present to discuss the taxi service and the senior center. Gray suggested only allowing two riders per day. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to open the taxi service following guidelines and only allowing two passengers per day. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* APPRAISER County Appraiser, Steve Markham, reviewed values that were certified to the County Clerk.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:15 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, June 1, 2020.
June 1, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the May 29, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
LOCAL ROAD SAFETY AGREEMENT The commission signed a copy of the Local Road Safety Agreement. The commission voted last fall to participate in the program.
ROAD MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT Kevin Hill discussed the road maintenance agreement. Hill suggested contacting outside counsel. Commissioner Kruse stated he would contact the counsel that Nemaha County is using.
ROAD AND BRIDGE SECRETARY Commissioner Kruse discussed the pay rate of the Road and Bridge Secretary. Motion by Keith Olsen to change the policy of part-time Road and Bridge Secretary starting at $13.50/hour then after 90 days the pay will be reevaluated and increased to $16.00/hour. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
COURTHOUSE Troy Kolb, USD #415 After Prom Committee, requested use of the courthouse square to take pictures of the Junior and Senior Class. Motion by Keith Olsen to allow use of the courthouse square for pictures on June 26, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion to adjourn by Keith Olsen. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:01 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, June 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.