November 09, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, and Deputy County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Bob Sines led the meeting with a prayer and an appreciation to all Veterans.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the November 2, 2020. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The November 4, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $70,015.56; Road & Bridge 13,343.27; Election 1,920.77; Technology 331.25; Appraiser 7,243.71; Noxious Weed 988.00; ACC 7,069.28; JJA Core 6,772.14; Reinvestment Grant 1,797.80; Services for Elderly 2,632.00; Solid Waste 6,847.23; Special MVT; 5,140.00; Employee Ben FICA 7,915.26; Employee Ben KPERS 9,773.90; State Unemploy/Work Comp -230.29; Insurance -3,095.27; TOTAL $138,464.61
* The commission discussed alternating shifts in county offices with the rise in COVID-19 cases. The commission would like to discuss the matter with Brown County Health Official, Robin Downard.
* Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, relayed a message to the commission that Tuba Christmas was cancelled for 2020, due to COVID-19.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess into the Canvass Meeting. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles to assist in canvassing the ballots. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
The November 3, 2020, General Election voting records were canvassed. There were 113 provisional ballots. Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the counting of 75 provisional ballots, with 38 provisional ballots not counted, all according to Kansas State Statutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Deputy Election Officer Dawn Boyles reported a 71.57% voter turnout for Brown County, including the provisional ballots.
Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the November 3, 2020, General Election canvass. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to reconvene the regular Board of Commissioners meeting. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Caleb Clement, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, County Clerk Melissa Gormley, and Road Crewman, Caleb Clement present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interest. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 10:25 a.m. Opened 10:30 a.m. No binding action taken.
* The commission discussed BCBS Health Insurance for Brown County Employees. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Group Utilization Report for BCBS. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the Emergency Health Resolution 2020-19, as it pertains to COVID-19, extending the health emergency another 60 days. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:30 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, November 16, 2020.
November 2, 2020 Minutes
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, requested permission to advertise for the Senior Citizens Activity Director position. The commission recommended to advertise the position for two weeks and review the applications on November 16, 2020.
* Steve Markham, Appraiser, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles, and Steve Markham present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interest. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 8:23 a.m. Opened 8:28 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Brad Rahe, Jeff Flathman, and Duke Snider discussed the revisions made to the contract for the upgrades to the Sheriff Department HVAC and lighting with a public letting for the HVAC repairs. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the revisions to the contract with ESP. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move Heather Merrill from part time to full time at a rate of $14.75 per hour. Merrill’s hours will be split between the Landfill and Noxious Weed departments. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Alison Kerl, HCH, gave an update on the various activities at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Among her updates included concern that the hospital was limited on transferring out COVID-19 patients due to larger hospitals filling up.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the October 30, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Resolution 2020-18, appointing Robin Downard as the Brown County Health Officer with Dr. Lowell Searight as the consulting physician. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Kristina Romine, NEK Health Department, discussed the new equipment the health department has ordered. The new equipment has the capability of testing for COVID, Influenza A and B, and RSV.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:46 a.m. The next meeting will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, to approve month end bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.