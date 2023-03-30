The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 20 with all present.
Among items of discussion and action:
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, requested approval to work from home next week. The commission sees no issues with Davis working from home next week.
* The commissioners approved the 2023 Noxious Weed Management Plan from Director Richard Rodvelt.
* Commissioners went into a 5-minute Executive Session for personnel matters with Rodvelt. Following the Executive Session, the commissioners voted to increase Rodvelt's hourly wage from $22 to $22.50.
* Leslie Hays, MEI Elevator Account Manager, met with the commission via phone conference in regards to the possibility of needing a vac truck for the elevator repair. Hayes will contact Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, with an update this afternoon on whether the vac truck will be needed or not. The commissioners voted to approve payment of the vac truck up to $5,000 if needed.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, updated the commission on the Cost Share Program. Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants Project Engineer, suggested the 8" reclamation, 6% Portland Cement, 2" asphalt, 1 layer of oil, and 1 layer of rock
option. The cost for this option would be $1,277,127.82, with the county share being $374,281.96.
* The commissioners went into a 10-minute Executive Session on personnel matters with District 1 Road and Bridge Foreman John Selland. No action taken following.
* The commission approved a request from Jim Parker, American Legion Post 66 Chaplain, requested use of courthouse square on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for a Vietnam Veteran's Day program.
* Brett Waggoner, Governmental Assistance Services, and Karen Wilson, NEK Area Agency on Aging, discussed the Community Development Black Grant Program, CDBG, with the commission. NEK Area Agency on Aging is applying for $600,000 through the program to construct a new facility. NEK Area Agency on Aging would like Brown County to agree to be the pass-through for the funds. The commission would like to visit with Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, about the program. Waggoner and Wilson will return to next week's Commission meeting.
* The commission went into a 10-minute Executive Session for an interview.
* Michael Clancy, RENO DRY Partner/Chief Technology Officer, visited with the commission about the services his company has to offer. Clancy will email a report along with an estimate to the Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles.
