Dec. 31, 2019 Minutes
Note: Brown County has a new website: www.brcoks.org and minutes, along with agendas and other county business can be found there.
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Jan. 1 payroll of $147,534.31 was approved as follows: General $81,648.52; Road & Bridge $13,119.40; Election $1,785.78; Technology $636; Appraiser $7,591.90; Noxious Weed $1,719.50; ACC $7,014.38; JJA Core $6,822.27; Reinvestment Grant $1,796.70; Services for Elderly $2,213.75; Solid Waste $4,406.20; Special MVT $2,709.32; Employee Ben FICA $8,434.80; Employee Ben KPERS $10,717.43; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$255.38; Insurance -$2,926.26.
* The Dec. 31 month-end claims of $577,382.17 were approved as follows: General $232,435.99; Road & Bridge $57,749.14; Special Machinery $28,000; Health $18,500; Historical Society $4,375; Employee Benefit $83,706.50; Election $2,596.06; Developmental Services $2,254.37; Capital Improve Fund $41,663.59; Appraiser $9,990.22; Ambulance $18,577.54; Noxious Weed $,759.07; Special Parks & Rec $6,959.40; Diversion $522.10; 911 SB50 $5,914.03; JJCR $9,646.71; Reinvestment Grant $83; Services for Elderly $4,542.76; Solid Waste $41,491.18; Payroll $211.59.
* Sandy Carter, IT director, spoke with the commission about the new website. Carter stated everything went well and the old site will be shut down tonight. The new county web address is brcoks.org.
* Sealed bids for roof repair on the auditorium roof and courthouse roof were opened. The bids were as follows: CCR Roofing: $52,355.06; Quality Roofing: $$156,850; ADS distributing Inc.: $51,466.70 and $38,899.25. ADS distributing was present to explain the two different bids. Decision tabled until Monday, Jan. 6.
* David Jasper and Jenny Knudson, KANZA, discussed the local alcohol funds. Commissioner Lehmkuhl would like to see the funds go toward combating drug and alcohol problems among the youth. Knudson said she would gather some ideas to bring before the commissioners.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the 2020 KANZA Mental Health contract. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to accept the work estimate from BG Consultants for OS-266. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Tax Change Order 2019-55 was approved and signed.
* Commissioner Kruse discussed the purchase of a truck. He requested to spend up to $40,000. Motion by Dwight Kruse to allow spending up to $40,000. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the 2020 KWORCC invoice for $49,884. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the 2020 premium. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to reappoint Jim Scherer to the NEK Board of Directors. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion to adjourn the meeting by Dwight Kruse. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:40 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Unofficial Jan. 6 Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, discussed soil samples on the hay ground. Bruning will talk to Brown County Extension Agent, Matt Young, about testing the soil.
* Sealed bids for roof repair on the auditorium roof and courthouse roof were opened on Dec. 31, 2019. The bids were as follows: CCR Roofing: $52,355.06; Quality Roofing: $$156,850; ADS distributing Inc.: $51,466.70 and $38,899.25. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from CCR Roofing for $52,355.06, for roof repair on the auditorium roof and courthouse roof. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk melissa Gormley to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:25 am. Opened 8:30 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO, updated the commission on the financials of the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
* Lynn Allen, Historical Society curator and Delores Waite, Brown County Historical Society treasurer, discussed placing signs indicating the City of Hiawatha as being the hometown of Edmund Morrill, 13th governor of Kansas.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:41 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
