Nov. 30 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl, via Zoom. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney, Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via Zoom. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The November 30 month-end claims were approved as follows: 001 General $81,297.04; 103 Road & Bridge22,752.21; 123 Historical Society 4,375.00; 125 Employee Benefit 81,350.65; 127 Election 11,502.52; 129 Extension 8,500.00; 131 Mental Health 5,850.00; 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33; 135 Capital Improvement 43,745.00; 143 Appraiser 2,052.45; 145 Ambulance 21,250.00; 147 Noxious Weed 4,322.36; 151 Alcohol 1,538.73; 155 Diversion 537.42; 160 911 SB505,950.36; 165 ACC1,559.85; 167 JJCR3,445.01; 168 Reinvestment Grant 118.55; 201 Services for Elderly 3,417.10; 211 Solid Waste 53,220.76; 909 Payroll 172.90 TOTAL $359,212.24
* MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the November 23, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* JJA/JJCR Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the resignation of Venice Sloan, Director JJA, regretfully. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, stated he would contact board members. He suggested the commission accept letters of interest and resume for 10 days then interview on December 14, 2020.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept letters of interest and resumes until noon on December 11, 2020, and interview on December 14, 2020. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* TAX CHANGE ORDERS The commission approved and signed tax change orders 2020-1 through 2020-4.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Keith Olsen requested a 40 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 40 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Wanda Davis, Director of Services for the Elderly, and the interviewees present via phone to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed at 8:30 a.m. Opened 9:10 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR Motion by Keith Olsen to offer the Senior Center Activities Director to one of the applicants. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Linda Ramey accepted the position at a starting pay of $14 per hour.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Richard Lehmkuhl requested a 3 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 3 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed at 9:23 a.m. Opened 9:26 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE/LANDFILL Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move Bruce Kleppe, Landfill Assistant, to District 3 Crewman, and to move Caleb Clement, District 3 Crewman to Landfill Assistant. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* INA ALERTS Mark Stone, INA Alert, Sales Executive, spoke to the commission in regards to security and surveillance solutions. Jake Strecker, INA Alert, owner, gave a demonstration on the equipment.
* LANDFILL Motion by Keith Olsen to close the Brown County Landfill Thursday, December 24th at noon, close on Saturday, December 26, 2020, and resume regular hours on Monday, December 28, 2020. Seconded by Richard Olsen. Motion carried.
* LANDFILL Commissioner Olsen reminded all residents to tarp loads of trash going to the landfill.
* EMERGENCY MANAGER Don Pounds, Emergency Manager, updated the commission on the SPARK funding. He reviewed each entity that is using the funding.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:16 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, December 7, 2020.
