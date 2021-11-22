November 22, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney,
Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Nov. 17, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. General 86,060.56, Road & Bridge 26,315.00, Election 0, Technology 251.88, Appraiser 6,820.01, Noxious Weed 2,545.27,
ACC 9,922.22, JJA Core 5,551.24, Reinvestment Grant 1,309.57, Services for Elderly 2,772.75, Solid Waste 7,253.62, Special MVT 1,480.00, Employee Ben FICA 9,688.78,
Employee Ben KPERS 10,486.84, State Unemploy/Work Comp -132.89, Insurance -7,896.92 TOTAL 162,427.93
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the November 15, 2021, minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:15 a.m. Opened 8:20 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:21 a.m. Opened 8:26 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed AFLAC benefits being offered pretax versus after tax. Boyles will visit with AFLAC about the benefits.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:31 a.m. Opened 8:36 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:37 a.m. Opened 8:42 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel
with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:44 a.m. Opened 8:49 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented three quotes on a floor scrubbing machine on behalf of the janitorial department.
* Road and Bridge Foremen, John Selland, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen, gave updates on each of their districts.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented information on the three insurance broker possibilities for 2022. Motion by William Pollock to stay with Matalone Insurance for 2022. Motion died due to lack of second. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl
to move the GAP program internally. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Commissioner Pollock voted nay. Boyles will contact our current insurance broker in regards to the services he offers the county.
* The commission will leave the Personnel Policy as is concerning Holiday pay.
* There was discussion on the COVID pay the county previously had and the possibility of reinstating the pay. The commission will not reinstate the COVID pay at this time.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:11 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to approve month end bills.
