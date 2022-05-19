May 16, 2022 Unofficial
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Kevin Hill, County Attorney, Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, and Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:11 a.m. Opened 8:21 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented the contract from Commenco for the commissioners’ signatures. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the performance bond as to form. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Commenco service agreement. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented three projects he would like to add to the list for possible ARPA funding.
* District 1 Road Foreman, John Selland, and Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the possible purchase of a used 2022 Peterbilt for $213,295. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to purchase the used 2022 Peterbilt from MHC for $213,295. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Audrey Schremmer, Executive Director of 3 Rivers Inc., discussed services 3 Rivers Inc. offers Brown County. 3 Rivers Inc. is requesting $1,200 funding for the Fiscal Year 2023.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the May 9, 2022 minutes. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Bids for a lease purchase agreement for the purchase of the used 2022 Peterbilt from MHC for $213,295 on a three year loan. The bids were as follows: GN Bank with a bid of 2.98%; First Option Bank with a bid of 2.95%; and Citizen’s State Bank with a bid of 3.5%. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from First Option Bank with a bid of 2.95%. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to purchase the extended warranties on the used 2022 Peterbilt for 5 year warranty on the engine for $5,000 and a 4 year warranty on the transmission for $2,286 to be paid for out of District 1 funds. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, and John Selland, District 1 Foreman, discussed the request by Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska about the chip and seal procedures for 2022.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, discussed a mapping program for mapping the county culverts.
* The commission discussed the request by the NEKLS to appoint a representative from Brown County. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to appoint Bev Sunderman to the NEKLS System Board as a representative from Brown County. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature Finance Committee requesting funds. The commission would like to research the committee before committing any funds.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an estimate on the mailing of the Revenue Neutral Rate mailings for this year. The estimate is for $4,181.14. Boyles explained the State of Kansas will reimburse the county for the 2023 and 2024 mailings. Boyles will start adding it to the commission budget in 2023.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve a Property Use Agreement from Leah McPeak to use courthouse square for the Celebration of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6: p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:37 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, May 23, 2022.
