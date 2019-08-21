The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor James Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Aug. 14 payroll of $143,855.60 was approved as follows: $73,365.19; Road & Bridge $18,223.21; Election $1,865.30; Technology $736.31; Appraiser $7,398.42; Noxious Weed $2,525.26; ACC $6,382.37; JJA core $7,094.10; Reinvestment Grant $1,748.65; Services for Elderly $2,703.26; Solid Waste $4,107.00; Special MVT $2,648.88; Employee Ben FICA $8,380.41; Employee Ben KPERS $10,008.15; State Unemploy/Work Comp - $168.96; Insurance/vision -$3,161.95.
* Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 23 inmates, 20 males and three females currently at the Brown County Jail. Merchant also updated the commission on the Sheriff Department vehicles. With some citizens' concerns, Merchant stated the Raptor cost the county $15,000 and he would put out a press release.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, updated the commission on a drainage pipe that needs repair. Walker also indicated they would like to close the courthouse on Friday, Oct. 4 for Westar to install a new transformer for the new generator. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to close the courthouse on Friday, Oct. 4 so Westar can install a new transformer for the new generator.
* Venice Sloan, Community Corrections Director, presented the carryover budgets for the commissioners' signatures.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Aug. 12 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Chairman Keith Olsen discussed the Big Kansas Road Trip donations. Olsen would like to put any decisions on hold until the City of Horton makes a decision.
* Tax Change orders 2018-137 and 138 were signed and approved.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented the County Budget Certification to the Conservation District for the commissioners' signatures.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented a letter of understanding of services for the commission's approval. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the letter of understanding of services for Gordon CPA. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley discussed storm damage to the AG Museum roof from Aug. 16. gormley requested the Historical Society get bids to repair the damage. Gormley also indicated the Historical Society would like the Ag Museum chip and sealed. Commissioner Olsen suggested Brown County do the chip and seal for the Historical Society.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to require A request to be Placed on the Agenda for the County Commission meetings. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Requests will be due no later than 9 a.m. the Friday before the commission meeting.
* Chairman Keith Olsen requested a letter of support from the commission for a grant for the roof replacement of the Horton Civic Center. The request was denied. Commissioners Lehmkuhl and Kruse suggested Olsen get letters of support from other organizations.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to recess into the Canvass Meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles to assist in canvassing the ballots. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
The Aug. 6 Primary Election voting records were canvassed. There was 1 provisional ballot. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the counting of 1 provisional ballot according to Kansas State Statute. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Election Officer Melissa Gormley reported a 12.25 percent voter turnout for Horton City, including the provisional ballots. The totals were as follows: Bobby E. Bacon = 14, Richard J. Lovelady = 38, Glen Obbards = 16 and James D. Stuart = 41. Motion by Dwight Kruse to accept the Aug. 6 Primary Election canvass. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to reconvene the regular board of Commissioners meeting. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Sealed bids for a 120 inch tube and headwall were as follows: Welborn Sales with a bid of $9,780 for an aluminized tube and $6,375.65 for the headwall. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve Welborn Sales with a bid of $9,780 for an aluminized tube and $6,375.65 for the headwall. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO, discussed bringing the 1/2 cent sales tax question back on the Nov. 5 General Election by way of petition. Broberg needs to update the petition to include new verbiage and the hospital will start circulating the petition once updated.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed current health insurance usage and employee health insurance coverage for 2020.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, discussed the broken drain pipe. Olsen suggested checking to make sure that it is the only place with the issues.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:39 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 26.
