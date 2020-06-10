June 8, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Reverend Ferris led the meeting with a prayer.
SHERIFF Sheriff John Merchant requested a moment of silence for Officer Branden Leupold.
SHERIFF Sheriff Merchant spoke with the commission about the computers that were outdated in his office. Merchant spoke with IT Director Sandy Carter, and she also has outdated computers. Motion by Keith Olsen to dispose of old computers with the hard drives wiped clean. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
SHERIFF BUDGETS Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented the 2021 Budget requests, with the Sheriff Office at $778,683; Sheriff Dispatch at $402,948; and Sheriff Jail at $584,440. Merchant also presented the 911 budget of $50,000 for Next Gen 911 equipment.
COUNTY ATTORNEY BUDGET Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented a 2021 Budget request of $150,000 for the County Attorney's Office.
SOLID WASTE Brown County Solid Waste Director, Charlie Brockhoff, discussed his budget with the commission. Brockhoff requested $785,115 for the 2021 Budget.
KANZA KANZA Director, David Jasper, and KANZA CFO, Jenny Knudson, presented the 2021 Budget request of $70,200 for KANZA Mental Health.
DISTRICT COURT BUDGET Brown County District Court Clerk, Joy Moore, presented the 2021 Budget request of $147,087 for the District Court.
4 COUNTY DISTRICT COURT BUDGET The Commissioners reviewed the 4 County District Court budget. The total cost would be $43,000. Brown County’s share would be $11,624.
HIAWATHA FOUNDATION FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUDGET Mikaela Moore, Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Director, presented their 2021 Budget request of $40,000 for HFED. Moore discussed the increase in the budget is for business retention.
HORTON INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE Lucas Moore, HIDC President, presented the 2021 Budget request of $40,000 for Horton Industrial Development Inc. Moore discussed the increase in the budget. He stated the increase is for attracting business and opportunities for the community.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY BUDGET Lynn Allen, Delores Waite, Wes Duesing, and Gene Swearingen, Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors, presented the 2021 Historical Society Budget request of $65,000 for the Historical Society.
CONSERVATION BUDGET Ethan Noll, Jeff Compton, and Curt Jacobsen, Brown County Conservation District Board of Supervisors, and Nikki Tollefson, Conservation District Manager, presented the 2021 Budget request of $29,500 for the Conservation District. Tollefson stated the $2,000 increase was in preparation of the possible cut in funding from the state.
RECESS Motion for a 5 minute recess by Commissioner Olsen. Seconded by Commissioner Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:17 a.m. Open 10:22 a.m. Motion carried.
BROWN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT Chastity Schumann and Kristina Romine, Brown County Health Department, presented the 2021 Budget request of $71,000 for the Health Department. Romine stated the increase was in salaries.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the June 1, 2020, regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY BUDGET Brown County Services for the Elderly Director, Lori Gray, presented the 2021 Budget request of $137,344 for the Services for the Elderly Department.
EXTENSION/FAIR PREMIUM BUDGET Matt Young and Levi Lehmkuhl, Brown County Extension, requested $105,000 as the 2021 Budget request for the Extension and $10,500 as the 2021 Budget request for the Fair Premium funds. Matt Young spoke to the commission about the Brown County Fair. He stated there would be a drop and go for the 4-H kids to drop their projects off to be judged. The animals will be shown and taken home the same day.
BCDS Brown County Developmental Services Director, Linda Lock, presented the 2021 BCDS Budget request of $27,052 for BCDS.
RESCUE SQUAD Brown County Rescue Squad Director, Duke Koerperich, was available by phone to present the 2021 Budget request of $15,000 for the Rescue Squad.
AMBULANCE Duke Koerperich, Town & Country EMS, was present by phone to discuss the 2021 Budget request of $300,000 for the Ambulance. Koerperich stated the increase is for salary. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT Emergency Management Director, Don Pounds, presented the 2021 Budget request of $66,682 for the Emergency Preparedness department.
COMPUTER BUDGET Sandra Carter, IT Department, presented the 2021 Budget request of $179,240 for the IT Department. Carter stated the increase in her salary was for a full time employee in her office.
APPRAISER BUDGET Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the 2021 Budget request of $238,828 for the Appraiser's Department.
RECESS Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess until 1:00 p.m. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Closed 12:03 p.m. Opened 1:00 p.m.
COUNTY TREASURER Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, presented the 2021 Budget request of $297,830 for the Treasurer's Department.
NOXIOUS WEED BUDGET Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, presented the 2021 Budget request of $166,710 for Noxious Weed Department.
REGISTER OF DEEDS BUDGET Brown County Register of Deeds, Nellie Brockhoff, presented the 2021 Register of Deeds Budget request of $93,820 for the Register of Deeds Department.
COMMISSIONER BUDGET Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 Commissioner Budget request of $750,000 for the Commissioners.
COUNTY CLERK BUDGET County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 County Clerk Budget request of $158,555 for the County Clerk Office.
ELECTION BUDGET Brown County Election Officer, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 Budget request of $114,060 for the Election Office.
ROAD & BRIDGE BUDGET Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 Budget request of $3,750,000 for the Road and Bridge Department
CUSTODIAN BUDGET Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 Custodian Budget request of $272,100 for the Custodian Department.
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented the 2021 Budget request of $1,686,000 for Employee Benefits.
COVID-19 Brown County Health Official, Chastity Schumann, was available via conferencing to update the commission on COVID-19. Schumann stated that surrounding counties are starting to open. Schumann proposed there be no restrictions in the county, but residents are encouraged to follow simple guidelines such as washing hands and staying at home when sick.
PUBLIC COMMENT Kendra Heinen, resident, was present to express her concerns about reopening the county with no restrictions. She agreed there is much unknown about COVID-19, but to leave it up to the individual and business owners to monitor themselves. Heinen spoke about the schools opening in the fall, and if there were more places opening now, more normalcy would begin. Heinen encouraged the commission to vote to open the county.
Jessica Gigstad, was present to support Heinen. She discussed legislation for small businesses.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl stated the count went from 9 to 13 on Friday, which reflects a 40 percent increase.
Christy Woods, Brown County resident, stated the numbers overall from the total population was a small number. Schumann stated the hospital is still testing as many people as they had before.
Richard Lehmkuhl wants to be closed one more week.
Motion by Keith Olsen to lift all restrictions county wide starting at 3:00 p.m., Monday June 8, 2020. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Commissioner Lehmkuhl voted not in favor.
SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Lori Gray, Director, asked for direction on the taxi service. The commission told her that each department would be in charge of how they run their office.
PAYROLL The June 3, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $71,797.14 Road & Bridge 14,679.96 Election 1,785.77 Technology 543.25 Appraiser 6,067.64 Noxious Weed 2,493.76 ACC 7,002.63 JJA Core 6,787.51 Reinvestment Grant 1,799.40 Services for Elderly 2,541.00 Solid Waste 4,209.10 Special MVT 2,720.00 Employee Ben FICA 7,705.71 Employee Ben KPERS 9,477.47 State Unemploy/Work Comp -313.94 Insurance -3,118.52 TOTAL $136,177.88
EXECUTIVE SESSION Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, requested a 3 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a three minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, present to discuss personnel matter of nonelected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 3:04 p.m. Opened 3:07 p.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 3:14 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, June 15, 2020.
