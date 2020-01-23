Jan. 13, 2020 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited b all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Resolution 2020-01, which appoints Dwight Kruse as 2020 Brown County Commission Chairman. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Resolution 2020-02, which designates the following as the official 2020 Brown County Banks: for checking and investments — Citizens State Bank & Trust Company and Morrill & Janes Bank — A Division of Blue Valley. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Bids for the 2020 official county newspaper were as follows: Horton Headlight with a bid of $2 per column inch. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept Horton Headlight’s bid of $2 a column inch. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
& Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Resolution 2020-03, which designates the Horton Headlight as the 2020 legal Brown County newspaper, with the Hiawatha World to also publish many of the same legal publications. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Resolution 2020-05, which adopts the GAAP Waiver policy for auditing purposes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Jan. 6, 2020 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Tax Change Orders 2019-40 through 2019-53 were approved and signed.
Motion by Keith Olsen to discontinue services with Waste Management for the jail, courthouse and District 1 Road and Bridge and move service to Falls City Sanitation. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Charlie Brockhoff, Brown County Landfill Director, discussed the price increase at the landfill. Brockhoff also discussed the City of Horton project. Brockhoff mentioned that a compactor would be a nice addition to the landfill.
George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, stated that KDOT has considered funding Noxious Weed $3,500. Bruning spoke with the commissioners about other projects that he has been working on. Bruning also discussed chemical sales through his department, he stated sales have been down.
Bids for the Streambank Stabilization Project on 290th Road were as follows: Aller’s LLC $129,000 and Siebenmorgen Excavating $82,335. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from Siebenmorgen Excavating for $82,335 for the 290th Streambank Stabilization. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Matt Sprick, NRCS, was present for the bid opening. He discussed the start date of Jan. 27.
Jerry Hisle, Herb Roland and Rodney Allen, Road and Bridge Department, discussed summer help. Hisle stated that an increase in pay for seasonal CDL drivers might encourage finding summer help. Various other projects and equipment were discussed. The commissioners want the Road and Bridge crew to start attending the commission meeting monthly.
Motion by Keith Olsen to pay returning summer help $14 an hour, summer help that holds a CDL $15 and new hire seasonal employees $13.50 per hour. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Steve Markham, Brown County Appraiser, presented the Ag Use numbers from the state. Markham stated increases are slowing down, but they are still increasing. The county average for crop is 5.45 percent, native 8.05 percent and tame 9.22 percent. Markham also discussed the depreciation tables being incorrect in 2019 and how he is correcting the problem. Markham reviewed the NRP and various ongoing projects in his office.
Sandy Carter, Brown County IT Director, reported on the progress of the website.
Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, updated the commissioners on the credentialing cards and training sessions he has attended. Pounds also discussed the Emergency Management Inventory.
Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, reported on the taxi service. Gray stated that the number of passengers are increasing.
Cheryl Lippold, Brown County Treasurer, reported on the tax sale. Lippold stated $15,821 in back taxes were collected and 44 properties wer sold. Currently her office has collected 65 percent of current tax. Lippold stated that her staff did an amazing job through the tax season.
Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:33 a.m. Opened 10:43 a.m. No binding action taken.
Brown County Commissioner Keith Olsen requested a 10 minute executive session.Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:43 a.m. Opened 10:53 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to regretfully accept the resignation of Manual Martinez as head janitor as of Jan. 24, 2020. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion to adjourn the meeting by Keith Olsen. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:34 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 21.
