The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was County Clerk Melissa Gormley. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
PAYROLL The June 17, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $73,741.19 Road & Bridge 18,646.53 Election 1,785.77 Technology 493.57 Appraiser 6,051.34 Noxious Weed 2,798.26 ACC 10,798.17 JJA Core 10,255.88 Reinvestment Grant 3,257.81 Services for Elderly 4,330.00 Solid Waste 4,439.90 Special MVT 2,720.00 Employee Ben FICA 8,372.50 Employee Ben KPERS 9,725.14 State Unemploy/Work Comp -333.99 Insurance -11,818.10 TOTAL $145,263.97
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the June 15, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
CMB LICENSE Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, presented a new license application for Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska, DBA Sac & Fox Truck Stop. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept and sign the Notice to Powhattan Township Board. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Commissioner Kruse requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, and the interviewee present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:30 a.m. Opened 8:40 a.m. No binding action was taken.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Commissioner Kruse requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, and the interviewee present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:40 a.m. Opened 8:45 a.m. No binding action was taken.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Commissioner Kruse requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 15 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and the interviewee present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:47 a.m. Opened 9:02 a.m. No binding action was taken.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Commissioner Kruse requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley present to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interest. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:03 a.m. Opened 9:13 a.m. No binding action was taken.
ROAD AND BRIDGE SECRETARY Motion by Keith Olsen to offer the Road and Bridge Secretary position to Julie Liberty at the rate of $13.50/hour with the pay to be reevaluated after 90 days. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
COVID-19 Chastity Schumann, Brown County Health Officer, sent an email stating Brown County has 14 COVID-19 cases, with 13 recoveries.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:33 a.m. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to approve month end bills.
