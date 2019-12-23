Dec. 23, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehnkuhl. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with prayer.
* The Dec. 18 payroll of $140,239.57 was approved as follows: General $72,591.57; Road & Bridge $13,011.75; Election $1,745.78; Technology $921.19; Appraiser $7,263.16; Noxious Weed $1,735.06; ACC $12,081.90; JJA Core $11,741.28; Reinvestment Grant $3,692.97; Services for Elderly $2,740.50; Solid Waste $4,149.55; Special MVT $2,736; Employee Ben FICA $7,780.48; Employee Ben KPERS $9,960; State Unemploy/Work Comp -$288.42; Inisurance -$11,623.30.
* Sheriff John Merchant updated the commission on a drug arrest the Brown County Sheriff's Department assisted the Richardson County, Neb., Sheriff Department with.
* Brady Hedstrom, project engineer, visited with commission about retirement of Moni El-Aasar and to introduce himself as El-Aasar's replacement.
* Sandy Carter, IT Director, demonstrated the new website with the commission. The new website is due to go live on Jan. 1, 2020.
* Gary Satter, Glacial Hills director, updated commissioners on various projects and requested funding in the amount of $3,000. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve $3,000 in funding. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. MMOtion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to approve the minutes of the Dec. 16 regular meeting. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to sign the KDOT agreement to treat weeds along the highways. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Hilary Edwards, Willdan Group, updated the commission on their findings at the Sheriff Department. Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to move forward with the preliminary study of the project. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Clerk Gormley presented the KAC 2020 membership dues invoice with a sum of $3,443.03. Motion by Dwight Kruse to pay the invoice. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* The commissioners reviewed the 2020 KANZA contract. The commissioners would like to visit more with KANZA about the local alcohol fund.
* Clerk Gormley presented the KCAMP 2020 Annual Contribution invoice with $103,739. Motion by Dwight Kruse to pay the invoice. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly, presented three insurance quotes for the Horton Senior Citizen building. The quotes were as follows: American Family Insurance with a quote of $1,837, Farm Bureau with a quote of $2,092 and EMC with a quote of $2,369.
* Tax Change Orders 2019-25 through 2019-27 and 2019-29 through 2019-32 were approved and signed.
* County Clerk Melissa Gormley discussed the end of year budget figures with the commission.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:21 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 31 to approve month end bills.
