April 6 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Deputy Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via video conferencing. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, updated the commission on the status of her department. Gray indicated the client’s needs are being met and appreciates the help of the community.
CUSTODIAN Dave Schuetz and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, presented an estimate for concrete work on courthouse square. JB Contractors submitted an estimate of $4,316 for the north side and $4,552.50 for the south side. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept JB Contractors estimate of $4,316 for the north side and $4,552.50 for the south side. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
GENERATOR Ben Walker, custodian, updated the commission on the status of the installation of the generator. Walker indicated they were on track to do the project around the 16th or 17th of April.
IT DEPARTMENT Sandy Carter, IT Director, discussed adding a couple more internet access points on the first floor of the courthouse.
MINUTES Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the March 31, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
COVID 19 Chastity Schumann, NEK Multi County Health, and Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Management Director, met with the commission via video conference. Schumann indicated there has been 25 tests done in Brown County for COVID 19 with 8 still pending. Don Pounds updated the current rates on COVID 19 in Kansas. Pounds indicated 747 total cases in Kansas with 183 of those hospitalized and 22 deaths. At this time there are no current cases in Brown County. Pounds also discussed the supplies from the federal government. He was told to expect four to five pallets and was only delivered one pallet. Pounds was disappointed with the supplies. There is a shortage of gloves with the pallet containing one box of gloves.
HFED Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, met with the commission via conference call to discuss the Microloan program. Moore sent out seven applications. The application in review today is for $12,500 and has met all of the necessary requirements. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the microloan application from Paper Eaters for $12,500 with a term of three years at 1% interest and the first payment is deferred for four months. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:11 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 13, 2020.
