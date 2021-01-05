Unofficial Jan. 4, 2021 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via Zoom. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
MINUTES: Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the December 31, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
COVID-19: Commissioner Kruse informed the other commissioners that Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, reported 218 COVID tests were conducted at the Horton location.
RESOLUTION: Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve Resolution 2021-1, a public health emergency resolution, to extend the declaration of disaster due to the COVID pandemic. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
HIAWATHA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL: John Broberg, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO, gave a leadership report to the commission. Broberg discussed the vaccine that was available to the HCH staff. He updated the commission on COVID-19. Broberg also discussed the FY 2020 financial report.
TREASURER: Commissioner Olsen asked Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold about tax statements. Lippold stated that all taxes have been processed through Dec. 26, 2020.
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via zoom. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
NURSE: The commission discussed the health nurse. The health nurse will continue to monitor the front door.
MINUTES: Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the December 28, 2020, regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
NOXIOUS WEED: George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, discussed matters he has been working on. The HHW has been approved by KDHE. Bruning discussed the landfill fees. Commissioner Kruse stated he spoke with Charlie Sedlock, HAMM’s Representative, about the increase in fees. Bruning asked the commission to consider the smaller businesses before making a decision.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE: Commissioner Olsen asked if the Sheriff’s Department had to take bids on vehicles. Sheriff Merchant was available by phone to answer questions about the purchase. Merchant explained to the commission that the vehicle was budgeted for, so he did not need to come before the commission about the purchase.
PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: The December 31, 2020, month-end claims were approved as follows:001 General $153,459.23; 103 Road & Bridge 70,676.90; 121 Health 16,250.00; 123 Historical Society 4,375.00; 125 Employee Benefit 74,134.82; 127 Election 1,338.41; 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33; 143 Appraiser 386.02; 145 Ambulance 21,250.00; 147 Noxious Weed 1,614.11; 153 Spec Parks & Rec 5,500.00; 155 Diversion 542.18; 160 911 SB50 9,396.33; 165 ACC 5,130.19; 167 JJCR 9,619.42; 168 Reinvestment Grant 207.95; 201 Services for Elderly 5,042.28; 211 Solid Waste 46,536.96; 909 Payroll 172.90; TOTAL $427,887.03.
PAYROLL: The December 30, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: Technology 314.69; Appraiser 4,567.93; Noxious Weed 1,548.23; Diversion 2,704.00; ACC 7,252.18; JJA Core 8,060.67; Reinvestment Grant 1,932.31; Services for Elderly 2,485.00; Solid Waste 6,935.18; Special MVT 5,454.79; Employee Ben FICA 11,347.70; Employee Ben KPERS 13,247.07; State Unemploy/Work Comp -250.87; Insurance 435.84. TOTAL $192,342.93.
NEK-CAP: Motion by Keith Olsen to appoint Jim Scherer to the NEK-CAP Board of Directors. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
COVID-19: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to continue the Emergency Sick Leave for the first quarter of 2021. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
NURSE: Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, spoke with the commission concerning funds to pay for the nurse. Pounds stated he thought there would be enough SPARK funds to pay for the position through the first quarter.
COMMISSION MEETINGS: IT Director, Sandy Carter, discussed live streaming the commission meetings after the courthouse is open to the public again.
Commissioner Kruse stated more people were watching the meetings. The commission agreed to keep the meetings live.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Brown County Commissioner Dwight Kruse requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 9:23 a.m. Opened 9:33 a.m. No binding action was taken.
