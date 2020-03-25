March 23, 2020 unofficial minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, and Deputy County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via phone. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the March 16, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the March 19, 2020, special meeting minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, was present to discuss the Services for the Elderly taxi services. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to keep the taxi service closed while the courthouse is closed. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to keep the Senior Citizens Center closed until further notice. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, updated the commission on the Treasurer’s office. The state has shut down driver’s license for two weeks.
* Judge Jim Patton, discussed having hearings in the vestibule located on the first floor of the courthouse. There will be no one coming any farther into the courthouse than the vestibule area.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed his concerns on the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the city of Sabetha. The commission is scheduled to meet with Nancy Gafford, Rural Development Association, in regards to the Neighborhood Revitalization.
* Dawn Boyles, Brown County Deputy Clerk, requested clarification on who is to be administering the emergency preparedness operations.
* The commission discussed leave options for employees who would need to be absent due to child care or helping with a sick family member. Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, shared her ideas of staffing her office during this time.
* Bids for the Low Boy were as follows: John Selland with a bid of $550. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept John Selland’s bid of $550 for the low boy tractor. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Nancy Gafford, RDA, discussed the Brown/Nemaha Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed an issue with Part two Segment A that needs to be addressed. Hill stated an Attorney General opinion would need to exempt part of the City of Sabetha. Gafford will pass the information along and revisit next week with the commission.
* Mikaela Moore, HFED, reported to the commission on the Microloan funds and the request to make them available to local businesses. She discussed the regulations of the plan according to the Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce wants to use the funds to help small businesses with working capital during this time of COVID-19. Moore stated the balance of the microloan account was $89,000.
Motion by Keith Olsen to set the microloan limits to a maximum loan amount of $15,000 at 1 percent interest rate per business up to three years. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to amend the original motion to the microloan limits to a maximum loan amount of $15,000 at 1 percent interest rate per business up to three years and to defer the interest and principal payments for 4 months. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, and Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 10:29 a.m. Opened 10:34 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the work at home agreement for one week. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* The commissioners discussed what to do with the Facebook video of their meeting. Commissioner Lehmkuhl did not want it saved. All agreed. The video was deleted.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:57 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
