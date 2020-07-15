Unofficial July 13 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney, Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight A. Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Ely led the meeting with a prayer.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the June 30, 2020, and the July 6, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
ROAD & BRIDGE Julie Liberty, Road and Bridge Secretary, discussed different projects she has been working on. Liberty presented the end of month reports.
TAX SALE County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed properties that did not sell. He stated anyone interested in the properties would need to write a letter to the county clerk expressing interest in the properties. The properties will be sold on a first come first serve basis.
TAX SALE Motion by Keith Olsen authorizing properties that did not sell to be sold to any person interested that offers $10 plus filing fees. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty, requested a 5 minute executive session with the three commissioners to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, and Road and Bridge Secretary Julie Liberty, present to discuss personnel matters of nonelected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:18 a.m. Opened 8:23 a.m. No binding action was taken.
ROAD & BRIDGE PERMIT 20-04 Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Road and Bridge Permit 20-04. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
TAX SALE Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept sealed bids on the properties in question requiring a minimum of $10 plus fees to be open Monday, July 20, 2020. All other properties to be sold on a first come first serve basis moving forward. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
IT Sandy Carter, IT Director, presented some ideas to turn into SPARK funding. She presented a quote for a server to allow people to work from home with more ease and a video conference bundle.
EMERGENCY MANAGER Brown County Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, updated the commission on the SPARK committee. . Pounds stated that he sent a letter to all cities in Brown County to notify them of the funding. Pounds presented Resolution 2020-15, to extend the emergency declaration of disaster due to COVID-19.
RESOLUTION 2020-15 Motion by Keith Olsen to accept Resolution 2020-15, to extend the emergency declaration for a period of 60 days unless terminated earlier. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
CEMETERY REPORT The commission reviewed Cemetery #14 year-end report.
CMB LICENSE Brown County Clerk presented a Cereal Malt Beverage Application for Casino White Cloud. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept and sign the Notice to Irving Township Board. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSE Motion by Keith Olsen to approve a temporary liquor license for Lisa Radley on July 24th and 25th. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
TAX CHANGE ORDERS Tax Change Orders 2019-78 through 2019-82 were approved and signed.
ROAD AND BRIDGE Commissioner Lehmkuhl stated that he would contact Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty, and have her call Union Pacific Railroad to make sure they repair any damages to 320th and Kestrel Road after the train derailment last week.
EXECUTIVE SESSION Commissioner Olsen, requested a 5 minute executive session with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:05 a.m. Opened 9:10 a.m. No binding action was taken.
ROAD AND BRIDGE Motion by Keith Olsen to offer Julie Liberty a full time position as Road and Bridge Secretary starting at $18.50/hour effective today. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
ENERGY SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONALS Brad Rahe, Business Manager, Jeff Flathman, President, Duke Snider, Senior Project Manager and Sheriff John Merchant were present to discuss the conditions of the jail. Jeff discussed different HVAC options that are available to upgrade the facility.
EXTENSION Matt Young, Brown County Extension Agent, spoke to the commission concerning moving the Road and Bridge Department into the extension office.
BUDGET Commissioner Lehmkhul stated it would be best not to give raises this year due to COVID-19 and so many people being out of a job and businesses closed. Commissioner Kruse agreed that would be the consensus. The commission cut some budgets, increased some budgets, and left some the same.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 1:09 p.m. The next meeting will be held Monday, July 20, 2020.
