March 2 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant presented dispatcher Paige Powell, a certificate of recognition for her quick thinking and dispatching to the Nov. 16 accident west of Hiawatha.
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill requested 20 seconds of silence in remembrance of Officer Todd Widman, who lost his life in the duty of March 1, 2000.
* Emergency Manager Don Pounds discussed the coronavirus and the steps he is taking to be prepared in the event Brown County were to have any cases.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Feb. 28 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The commissioners reviewed and approved the Washington Township Annual report.
* DeeAnn Hinkle, AFLAC district coordinator, and Craig Johnston, regional coordinator, discussed insurance options AFLAC has to offer the county.
* Julie Rosa, HCH doctor, updated the commission on Hiawatha Community Hospital.
* Tube bids for the three road districts were opened. Bids for the combined three districts were as follows: Welborn Sales with a bid of $67,222.75; Metal Culverts with a bid of $70,738.92; J&J Drainage Products Inc. with a bid of $90,256.20. District 2 Road Foreman Jerry Hisle was present for the bid opening. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the bid from Welborn Sales for $67,222.75. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Hay bids for the Transfer Station's approximately 60 acres of brome hay ground were as follows: Ray Vonderschmidt with a bid of $1,525 total; Troy Kolb with a bid of $1,875 total; Compton Brothers with a bid of $2,460; C&D Haying with a bid of $1,800. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept the bid of Compton Brothers with a bid of $2,460. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Patrick Caldwell, analyst transmission development, and Krista Mann, Director Renewable Development, introduced themselves and discussed the Grain Belt Express that will run through 14 counties in Kansas including Brown County.
* Matt Sprick, NRCS supervisory district conservationist, gave an update on the completion of the 290th Streambank Stabilization project.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:04 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 9.
