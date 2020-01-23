Unofficial Jan. 21 MInutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley, County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Jan. 15 payroll of $140,620.09 was approved as follows: General $75,643.53; Road & Bridge $16,070.21; Election $1,805.03, Technology $761.88; Appraiser $7,337.94; Noxious Weed $1,894.88; ACC $11,063.94; JJA Core $10,312.22; Reinvestment Grant $3,264.51; Services for Elderly $2,352; Solid Waste $4,160.40; Employee Ben FICA $7,956.48; Employee Ben KPERS $10,109.96; State Unemploy/Work Comp - $283.16; Insurance -#$11,829.73.
* Motion by keith Olsen to approve the Jan. 13 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Commissioner Dwight Kruse requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 8:13 a.m. Opened 8:23 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, presented the microloan report. Commissioner Kruse signed the microloan report. Moore discussed various other projects that HFED is working on.
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel to protect the board's privilege and communication with an attorney with custodian Ben Walker, County Attorney Kevin Hill and the three commissioners present. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Closed 8:30 a.m. Opened 8:35 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Ben Walker presented an annual contract from Jaytech Inc. for $1,200 to maintain the boiler. Jaytech Inc would come for five months out of the year to put chemical in the water for the boiler.
* The commissioners presented Manuel Martinez with a plaque for his service.
* Angelina Shaw, Shaw Heritage Acres, discussed problems the ice has caused on her road. Shaw stated the county has not spread salt or sand. She also stated that a neighbor salted part of the road so the residents could get to Robinson. Shaw wanted to know why the road crew has not been out. Commissioner Olsen stated that he talked to Road Foreman Jerry Hisle and his district would be out. Shaw also discussed the potholes. Commissioner Lehmkuhl stated that farm equipment is getting bigger and the roads can't handle it. Shaw suggested the commission come up with a plan to maintain the roads.
* Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan reported on the quarter and presented the reports for signature from Clerk Gormley.
* Dwight Kruse reported on the NEKES meeting he attended.
* The tonnage report was reviewed and signed.
* Brown County Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with three commissioners and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 9:37 a.m. Opened 9:47 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Lance Whitney and Gerald Gilkey, representatives from Bergkamp Construction visited with the commissioners concerning roads. They discussed different processes their company uses to improve roads.
* Motion to adjourn by Keith Olsen. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:01 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 27.
