March 31 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via video conferencing. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented an Emergency Vehicle Permit for commission approval for Lane Rodvelt. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the Emergency Vehicle Permit. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, and Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 8:14 a.m. Opened 8:24 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, stated that he was conducting hearings over the phone and that he does have one employee working from home.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the March 23, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The March 25, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $74,517.77; Road & Bridge 15,052.97; Election 1,516.28; Technology 556.50; Appraiser 6,067.65; Noxious Weed 1,688.25; ACC 10,795.33; JJA Core 10,256.33; Reinvestment Grant 3,260.32; Services for Elderly 2,800.00; Solid Waste 4,469.00; Employee Ben FICA 7,709.25; Employee Ben KPERS 9,733.97; State Unemploy/Work Comp -342.70; Insurance -11,833.57; TOTAL $136,247.35.
* The March 31, 2020 month-end claims were approved as follows: General $121,448.34; Road & Bridge 215,685.35; Health 16,250.00; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 86,372.51; Election 311.78; Extension 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 4,924.99; Conservation 6,875.00; Appraiser 1,292.35; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 4,138.71; Diversion 1,094.05; 911 SB50 108.08; ACC 3,496.36; JJCR 4,066.84; Reinvestment Grant 54.00; Services for Elderly 3,658.24; Solid Waste 42,991.72; Payroll 236.54; TOTAL $555,234.19.
* The commission reviewed the KANZA Mental Health Commissioner Report.
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, discussed the new Families First Emergency Leave with Attorney, Kevin Hill. Hill reviewed the six reasons for the leave and stated that it would apply to Brown County Employees.
* Brown County Commissioner, Keith Olsen requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:19 a.m. Opened 9:24 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Keith Olsen spoke to the commission about some concerns about an Emergency Lights and Sirens permit holder. Attorney, Kevin Hill told the commission they cannot go into executive session on non-elected personnel if they are not an employee of the county.
* Nancy Gafford, RDA, met with the commission via phone call. The commission reviewed the revised Sabetha NRP Plan from last week. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept resolution 2020-09 with the change of date to March 31, 2020. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept Resolution 2020-08. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Motion by Keith Olsen to accept Resolution 2020-10. Seconded by Richard Lehmkhul. Motion carried. Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the Interlocal Agreement. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:56 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 6, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.