Feb. 10 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant presented the Brown County crime statistics from the last year for the commission to review. Merchant stated some figures were up while others were down from the previous year.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant discussed the second payment on the Next Gen 911.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant presented a bid from Commenco to replace the camera system at the county jail. The bid was $80,408.02.
Keith Olsen requested a 15 minute executive session with the possibility of calling in the interviewee. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 15 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and the interviewee present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:25 a.m. Opened 8:40 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Feb. 3 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Jeremy Hill, CCR Roofing, discussed damage they found on the roof of the Historical Society. the cost to repair the damage will be an additional $408.98. The additional cost will include the plywood needed and the installation. Herb Roland, District 1 Road Foreman, will haul away trash from the roofing project and CCR Roofing will credit the county.
Brown County Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles presented the 2020 FAS & OFF System Bridge Inspection and Fracture Critical Inspection 19-1201M invoice for the commission to review.
Brown County Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles presented the 2020 Initial Boundary Validation Program to the commission for signatures.
Keith Olsen requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:58 a.m. Opened 9:03 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the general repairs to the courthouse generator for $23,340.21, from CK Power and to be reimbursed by the insurance company. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:56 a.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 18.
