October 12, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Aley led the meeting with a prayer.
* The September 23, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $68,477.75 General 1,969.60 Road & Bridge 14,976.00 Election 1,845.77 Technology 361.06 Appraiser 7,243.71 Noxious Weed 966.63 ACC 6,990.95 JJA Core 6,776.97 Reinvestment Grant 1,792.12 Services for Elderly 2,632.00 Solid Waste 7,052.53 Special MVT 4,892.01 Employee Ben FICA 7,816.19 Employee Ben FICA 150.90 Employee Ben KPERS 9,776.03 Employee Ben KPERS 189.28 State Unemploy/Work Comp -230.99 Insurance -3,758.35 TOTAL $139,920.16.
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, discussed a trailer fire at the landfill. Bruning told the commission that the fire was caused by a lithium battery. The trailer was a total loss. Bruning also discussed a fire suppression system.
* The commission discussed the contract from Energy Solutions Professionals, LLC with County Attorney, Kevin Hill. Hill stated that the commission would need to have a public letting for the HVAC.
* Ben Walker, Custodian, requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 8:34 a.m. Opened 8:39 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Ben Walker, Custodian, presented the commission with his two week notice.
* The commission discussed whether to hire a full time or part time custodian. Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed hiring out some of the services done by the custodians as opposed to hiring for a full time position.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to advertise for assistant janitor for a least two weeks or until position is filled. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the October 5, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl presented an Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Cost on Bridge OS-157, OS-114, and OS-49, from BG Consultants.
* The commissioners discussed the emergency lights permit with County Attorney Kevin Hill. The commission discussed whether the two year renewal was necessary on the permit. Commissioner Lehmkuhl suggested making all the permits due at the beginning of the year to keep the renewal process easier.
