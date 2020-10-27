Oct. 26, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* The October 21, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $69,763.33; Road & Bridge 13,476.80; Election 1,875.77; Technology 404.12; Appraiser 7,243.70; Noxious Weed 1,060.07; ACC 10,773.60; JJA Core 10,233.69; Reinvestment Grant 3,250.24; Services for Elderly 2,702.00; Solid Waste 6,700.48; Special MVT 5,140.01; Employee Ben FICA 7,968.14; Employee Ben KPERS 9,740.30; State Unemploy/Work Comp -222.19; Insurance -12,014.69; TOTAL $138,095.37
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the October 19, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Dave Schuetz, Custodian, requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a ten minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 8:12 a.m. Opened 8:22 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Kevin Hill, Brown County Attorney requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 8:36 a.m. Opened 8:41 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Keith Olsen, Commissioner, requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 8:41 a.m. Opened 8:46 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to terminate Julie Liberty from the position of Road and Bridge Secretary, effective immediately. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to advertise for Road and Bridge Secretary until position is filled. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to appoint Robin Downard to the NEKES Board of Directors. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to sign a letter of support for the Area Agency on Aging to apply for a grant from KDOT. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to discontinue the vehicle allowance to Charlie Brockhoff, and to revisit the matter at a later date. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Melissa Gormley, Brown County Clerk, requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a three minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 9:03 a.m. Opened 9:06 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to make the road and bridge secretary position full time with a starting wage of $14.75. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, requested an executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed 9:16 a.m. Opened 9:21 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.