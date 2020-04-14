Unofficial April 13 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting via video conferencing. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
COMMISSION Commissioner Kruse gave an update on Governor Kelly’s conference call from Friday.
TREASUSRER Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, was present to discuss the work her office is doing. Lippold is pleased with the way things are working. She stated that she would like to remain closed to the public and start by appointment only when the state order is lifted.
APPRAISER Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, stated that his office will continue to operate as they are. Markham stated that the hearings are going well and his office continues to meet state requirements.
PAYROLL The April 8, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $74,526.79 Road & Bridge 14,739.69 Election 245.77 Technology 0 Appraiser 6,063.70 Noxious Weed 1,683.88 ACC 7,003.85 JJA Core 6,791.00 Reinvestment Grant 1,799.29 Services for Elderly 2,814.00 Solid Waste 4,208.00 Employee Ben FICA 7,500.78 Employee Ben KPERS 9,595.41 State Unemploy/Work Comp -325.73 Insurance -3,136.53 TOTAL $133,509.90
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the April 6, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
PROOF OF LOSS The commission signed the Sworn Statement in Proof of Loss for the hail damage to the Courthouse, Memorial Auditorium and Radio Tower repairs.
HIAWATHA FIRE DEPARTMENT Cory Lay, spoke to the commission on behalf of the Hiawatha Fire Department about creating a fire district. Lay stated that the department went out and spoke to local farmers and the department owes roughly $90,000 on a fire truck. He also stated the City of Hiawatha is willing to gift the department the building they are currently in. Lay stated they would cover the same area they currently run. County Attorney Kevin Hill referred to KSA 19-3601. Hill gave the commission several methods to create the district, either by resolution or petition, if that is the route the commission takes.
* GRANITE Al Alfieri and Robert Wager, Granite Representatives, discussed programs to help counties in Kansas through the COVID-19 pandemic.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, and Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 9:11 a.m. Opened 9:16 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE Commissioner Lehmkuhl accepted the resignation of District 1 Foreman, Herb Roland and District 1 Crewman, Shawn Babb.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE Motion by Commissioner Olsen to give John Selland a 20 cent raise retroactive back to January. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Commisisoner, Richard Lehmkuhl, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 9:25 a.m. Opened 9:30 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, suggested to the commission they hire a road and bridge secretary. Brown County is the only county in Kansas that does not have a separate road and bridge department. The commission suggested to Gormley to get a job description written up for review at the next meeting.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:36 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 20, 2020.
