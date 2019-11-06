Nov. 4 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular sessions with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and richard L. Lehnkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley, County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehnkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve David Spain for Lights and Sirens Permit. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* County Attorney Kevin Hill gave recommendation to the commission to move forward with the generator repair.
* Sandy Carter, IT Director, updated the commissioners on the website. The temporary sight for election results will be https://browncountyks.pt7.civic-cms.com/.
* John Broberg, CEO of Hiawatha Community Hospital, gave an update.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley gave an update on the number of early and advance voters. The count as of Friday, Nov. 1 was 48 advance and 294 early.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Oct. 31 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed only having the north doors open to the courthouse when opened after hours for community events. The board agreed the south doors should remain locked.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to rent an excavator from Berry Tractor for $4,750 a month. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:22 a.m. There will be no meeting Nov. 11. The courthouse will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. The commissioners will be attending the KAC meeting Nov. 12-14. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 18.
