The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the Jan. 31 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
The commission went into four executive sessions with an interviewee present. No binding action was taken. The commission went into two separate executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel without an interviewee present.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to request one of the interviewees to return for a second interview on Monday, Feb. 10. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Alison Kerl, Hiawatha Community Hospital Human Resources Director, gave an update on the hospital.
Brown County Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles presented the Annual Fixed Assets for the commissioners’ signatures.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting closed at 9:56 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10.
