Unofficial Jan. 27 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the minutes of the Jan. 21, 2020, regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Chairman Dwight Kruse, gave an update on the legislatative update he attended last week.
Ben Walker, courthouse custodian, updated the commission on the courthouse sewer system. The plumber determined there was blockage at the manhole. The city jetted the city side and indicated the blockage was on the county side. During the spring they will need to replace a portion of the outside sewer system.
Brown County Janitor Ben Walker requested a 10-minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Ben Walker to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:21 a.m. Opened 8:31 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Keith Olsen to allow courthouse custodian Ben Walker to work an eight hour work day with a two hour lunch break. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Brown County Commissioner Keith Olsen requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Ben Walker to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 8:33 a.m. Opened 8:39 a.m. No binding action taken.
Tax Change Orders 2019-54 through 2019-63 were approved and signed.
Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to adopt Authority to Award Contract Commitment to County Funds. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the appointments of Dr. Julie Rosa, M.D. and Dr. Jessica Jarvis, M.D. as Deputy Coroners for the 22nd Judicial District. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve District 1 and District 2 reimburse District 3 $5,500 each for the Sterling that will now become the rover/lowboy truck. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Chairman Dwight Kruse discussed billing discrepancies in the Road and Bridge Department.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:37 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 to approve month end bills.
