The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Sept. 16 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to allow Melissa Gormley, Brown County Clerk, to sign EWPP paperwork on behalf of the county. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl voting delegate and Dwight Kruse alternate to KWORCC. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Request by Dwight Kruse for an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on nonelected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and County Attorney Kevin Hill present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8;17 a.m. Opened 8:27 a.m. No binding action was taken.
The Brown County Commissioners regrettably accepted the resignation of District 2 Road Foreman Todd Gruber.
Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse janitors, discussed a rental generator. Bids were presented from High Plains Power Systems LLC: Option 1 was a 125kw mobile generator for $2,500 added to the purchase price of the replacement unit. Option 2 was a 150KW generator $765 if rented weekly or $2,295 if rented monthly. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid of $2,500 added to the cost of replacement unit. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Brown County resident Steve Lukert discussed the striping on Old 75 Highway from 36 Highway north to Sabetha. Lukert has been in discussion with Nemaha County and other state agencies. The commission requested Lukert to get more information and report back.
Horton City Mayor Bryan Stirton and Horton City chief of Police and Administrator John Calhoon spoke with the commissioners about helping the city match funds on the roof of the Civic Center in Horton. The City of Horton needs to match the funding with 20 percent. Calhoon stated they would have more spedivics after the city meeting on Monday, Sept. 23. Mayor Stirton also discussed the demolition of a building in the downtown area. Stirton inquired about the county waiving fees at the landfill.
The commission reviewed the appraiser compliance report.
The commissioners requested information on the generator. They want to know what warranty will be if the generator is fixed and how much the insurance company will pay for repair. Lehmkuhl wants to know what the buy back would be from High Plains. Walker will make calls to find out and report back next Monday.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:06 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 30 to approve month end bills.
