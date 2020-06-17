The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the June 8, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Lori Gray, Director, spoke with the commission about putting a sneeze guard in the Taxi. The guard attaches to the seats, so it will not cause damage to the van. The center will open on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gray stated that there will be no potlucks served at the center.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, discussed an agreement between Atchison Hospital Association and Brown County Emergency Management. The agreement allows use of the former Horton Hospital for storage of certain PPE. Motion by Keith Olsen to allow Don Pounds to sign into agreement with the Atchison Hospital Association and Brown County Emergency Management to store certain PPE related to COVID-19. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
JANITOR Brown County Custodian, Dave Schuetz, presented a quote from Waldingers for outside outlets. Schuetz has contacted other vendors, but there was no interest shown.
ROAD AND BRIDGE The commissioners reviewed the applications for the Road and Bridge Secretary position.
BUDGETS The commission discussed the budget requests. Commissioner Olsen stated he didn’t know how the county could continue to pay insurance and give raises. Commissioner Kruse stated funding from the state special county highway was going to decrease.
BG CONSULTANTS Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants, presented the Bridge Inspection Report. Brown County has 57 FAS and 141 OS Bridges, including the one City of Horton Bridge. The commission asked Hedstrom to prioritize the bridges that need attention and report back to them.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried. Meeting closed at 9:40 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 22, 2020.
