The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Deputy Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, were present via Zoom. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
PAYROLL: The December 2, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $75,000.29; Road & Bridge 12,920.00; Election 1,845.77; Technology 268.31; Appraiser 4,747.64; Noxious Weed 1,552.73; Diversion 0; ACC 6,963.71; JJA Core 6,773.02; Reinvestment Grant 1,788.62;Services for Elderly 2,030.00; Solid Waste 6,663.74; Special MVT 5,161.57; Employee Ben FICA 8,065.04; Employee Ben KPERS 10,060.46; State Unemploy/Work Comp -180.92; Insurance -3,304.08; TOTAL $140,355.90
MINUTES: Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the November 30, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
ESP: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to pay the $32,131 invoice to ESP for the lighting of the jail. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
ROAD & BRIDGE: Commissioner Kruse will check with District 3 Road Department about the damages to the rental excavator.
EVALUATIONS: The commission discussed the evaluations that need to be completed.
COVID 19: Brown County Health Nurse, Robin Downard, and Hiawatha Community Hospital, John Broberg, discussed the current status of COVID 19 within Brown County. Downard is recommending the mask mandate be extended until Jan. 19, 2021, and mass gatherings limited to fewer than 25 people.
RESOLUTION 2020-21: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign Resolution 2020-21 extending the mask mandate until Dec. 28, 2020, and limiting mass gatherings to fewer 50 people. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Commissioner Olsen voted nay.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, discussed the unused portion of the SPARKS funds. Pounds also asked to be allowed to release10,000 masks of the county’s mask reserve to the public. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Don Pounds to release as many masks as needed for public use. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
COVID19: Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, discussed a COVID 19 testing site in Horton. Pounds also stated he is working on additional sites for the vaccinations in the future.
NOXIOUS WEED: George Bruning, discussed outstanding bills he is working on collecting.
LEAGUE OF MUNICIPALITIES: Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the payment of $895.20, to the League of Kansas Municipalities for 2021 dues. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:36 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.