Sept. 27 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened
the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the minutes of the September 20, 2021, regular meeting with the following correction: Commissioner Shoemaker had a request from the city of Horton for reduce rates at the landfill for demolition of houses. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The September 22, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Lamar Shoemaker. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General 88,163.95; Road & Bridge 16,554.00; Election 1,400.00; Technology 321.63; Appraiser 7,488.00; Noxious Weed 2,177.53; ACC 9,106.77; JJA Core 7,252.49; Reinvestment Grant 1,271.53; Services for Elderly 2,839.50; Solid Waste 5,780.42; Special MVT 1,776.50; Employee Ben FICA 9,120.17; Employee Ben KPERS 10,678.85; State Unemploy/Work Comp -147.83; Insurance -8,781.74 TOTAL 155,001.77
* Commissioner Pollock would like to see the temperature check be discontinued. Commissioner Shoemaker would like to visit with the Brown County Health Department and District Court before making any decisions.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented two quotes from INAlert in regards to a security system for the doors of the courthouse. Jake from INAlert join the discussion via phone conference to answer questions. The south doors quote was $6,545.32 and the quote for north and south doors was $10,273.82 with a 10% discount making the quote $9,246.44. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the quote for north and south doors for $10,273.82 with a 10% discount making the quote $9,246.44. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The meeting adjourned at 9:07 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Thursday September 30, 2021, to approve month end bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.