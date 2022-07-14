I am a lifelong resident of Brown County. Concerning faith, I am a God fearing, born again believer in Jesus Christ. My wife, Leisa, and I have been married 40 years. Leisa and I have been blessed with 10 children and 21 grandchildren. My livelihood through the years has included work in various industries including manufacturing, ironworking, and construction. In addition to full-time employment, I enjoy the hard work and challenges of living on a small farmstead, raising livestock and crops. I have a high regard for traditional American values with the idea of transforming those values into fostering a community rich in integrity and freedom.
2-What changes would you like to see in the way Brown County manages its roads and bridges? If management issues exist, fix them. Listen to constituents and show you mean business by getting projects completed. Sometimes the best results of managing are achieved by delegating and getting out of the way.
3-If elected, what would your goals be relating to the county’s taxation? With the current economic situation, lowering taxes would be a very challenging task. Limited, lean, and efficient government can be achieved by effectively evaluating expenditures against services provided in order to keep the tax burden as low as possible. A goal of diminishing financial pressure on taxpayers would be priority.
4-What is your stance on the potential of wind energy development within Brown County? I have no problem in harnessing wind as a viable energy source. As a matter of fact, windmills have been and still are providing energy in many places around the world. If the question is in regard to wind farms utilizing inefficient, landscape marring, and non-economical turbines (heavily subsidized with no viable solution to effectively dispose of because they do not disintegrate), I am opposed. Where these wind farms have been established, it has been done so, in many cases, against the will of private citizens.
5-Following recent mass shootings, the topic of security has been on everyone’s minds — especially that of elected officials. What are your feelings about the current courthouse security and how would you like to see that change, or would you have it stay the same (security guard and metal detector at north entrance with south entrance closed for entry)? Addressing mass shootings to courthouse security covers a rather large spectrum. In response to our courthouse situation, placing a metal detector and one officer at the front entrance can hardly represent security. Reacting in fear allows for confusion and disorganization. A proper approach might involve input from specialized law enforcement agencies with the experience and knowledge for properly securing a structure with the challenges of multiple entrances and floor levels. The measures embraced and enforced by the incumbent are restricting those who desire access to our courthouse. We need to return freedom and decision making back to individuals and businesses where it belongs.
6. The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? False, vacillating, and misleading information on masks and vaccinations has led to mistrust and doubt. Access restricting measures to enter the courthouse, by the incumbent, have created unnecessary burdens and have cost individuals and businesses valuable time and money. The incumbent has and is embracing mandates and restrictions under the guise of protecting the public against Covid-19. As from the beginning, these measures were and are a reaction to fear mongering. Individual choice is where these issues need to be addressed. Violating another individual’s God given freedoms should not be tolerated, especially by elected officials sworn to protect the Constitutional rights of those they are elected to serve.
7-What are other issues facing county governments today and share any ideas on addressing those ideas? Locally, as well as nationally, people need their confidence restored in elected officials. This is an opportunity to take a step in that direction! We live in a great country because people fought and died for the belief of individual freedom. Support that effort by voting for Kenneth A. Pyle. I would honor your vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.