My name is Richard Lehmkuhl and I was born and raised in Brown County. I have been married to my wife, Susan, for 37 years and we have two children, Amanda and Levi, who with their spouses live in the Hiawatha area. Our family is complete with five wonderful grandchildren. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1983. I then attended and graduated from the Nazarene Bible College with a BA in Arts and Ministry. I am the Pastor at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. I previously worked for the Brown County Sheriff’s office as the Chaplain and Deputy. I currently serve on the KANZA Mental Health Board, the NEK Multi-County Health Department Board and I am a member of the Ministerial Alliance. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, hunting and helping in the community.
2-What changes would you like to see in the way Brown County manages its roads and bridges? I would like to see our road and bridge districts consolidate under one department. Most counties in the state operate this way to share not only equipment costs, but also labor. The employees of the three Road and Bridge districts could consolidate into one department and work more efficiently with a larger crew. Having three separate road and bridge budgets makes it very difficult for one district to afford to replace even one bridge. But if we come together we can better use the taxpayer dollars where needed most in the county.
I believe we need the addition of a Public Works Director that would directly oversee the Road and Bridge, Noxious Weed, and Solid Waste departments and deploy resources where needed to ensure all areas of the county are represented and maintained.
3-If elected, what would your goals be relating to the county’s taxation? I have always been very resourceful when it comes to spending your hard earned tax dollars. Brown County has one of the lowest mill levies in the state. It has always been my stance to only spend tax dollars when it is needed to benefit the county and its citizens.
4-What is your stance on the potential of wind energy development within Brown County? Wind energy is a very hot topic in Brown County. We as a Board of Commissioners have been proactive in doing all we can to protect the citizens of Brown County when it comes to wind energy. We have a moratorium in place to allow the Board of County of Commissioners the time needed to create a comprehensive plan for the county. In creating this plan, we need to weigh the risks and benefits of wind energy, and gather input from the citizens of Brown County. I have had an overwhelming number of people reach out to me personally with concerns of wind energy development in Brown County.
5-Following recent mass shootings, the topic of security has been on everyone’s minds – especially that of elected officials. What are your feelings about the current courthouse security and how would you like to see that change, or would you have it stay the same (security guard and metal detector at north entrance with south entrance closed for entry). Courthouse security has been another hot topic in Brown County. When I was elected as a Brown County Commissioner, the previous Commission had voted to have a security guard and metal detector placed at the north entrance, with the south entrance closed for entry. The reason this security protocol is in place is due to incidents involving the court on the third floor of the courthouse. With sensitive and often volatile court proceedings, the staff deserve protection.
We have been asked if security could be moved to third floor of the courthouse. The answer is yes, but this will cost the County an extra $29,000 per year to cover all entrances to the courts. I have brought this option up to the commission and no action was taken due to the cost.
I feel that with violence on the rise in America it is in the best interest of the county to keep security in the courthouse as is. Courthouse employees have voiced support to keep the security in place. All employees on all floors of the courthouse deserve a safe work environment.
6-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? I believe that Covid-19 has forever changed America. As the world has changed the way business is transacted due to the pandemic, we must be vigilant to be prepared for additional variants of COVID-19 spreading through our population. This affects all areas of our county and the services we provide. Our emergency preparedness and health departments should be commended, as well as all county employees who together worked tirelessly for the safety of our county. We will continue to plan for the worst case scenarios to protect our citizens.
7-What are other issues facing county governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues? It is my opinion that many potential employees have the ability to work remotely from home, thus limiting the supply of an available workforce to work for the county. As a county with limited funding, it is hard to compete with the salary and benefits offered by the private sector. I am working on solutions to attract qualified employees who can work in person rather than remotely for our county. A safe, pleasant work environment with fair wages and benefits is essential.
