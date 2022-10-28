180727_hwnews_lehmkuhl

Richard Lehmkuhl

My name is Richard Lehmkuhl and I was born and raised in Brown County. I have been married to my wife, Susan, for 37 years and we have two children, Amanda and Levi, who with their spouses live in the Hiawatha area. Our family is complete with five wonderful grandchildren. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1983. I then attended and graduated from the Nazarene Bible College with a BA in Arts and Ministry. I am the Pastor at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. I previously worked for the Brown County Sheriff’s office as the Chaplain and Deputy. I currently serve on the KANZA Mental Health Board, the NEK Multi-County Health Department Board and I am a member of the Ministerial Alliance. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, hunting and helping in the community.

2-What changes would you like to see in the way Brown County manages its roads and bridges? I would like to see our road and bridge districts consolidate under one department. Most counties in the state operate this way to share not only equipment costs, but also labor. The employees of the three Road and Bridge districts could consolidate into one department and work more efficiently with a larger crew. Having three separate road and bridge budgets makes it very difficult for one district to afford to replace even one bridge. But if we come together we can better use the taxpayer dollars where needed most in the county.

