I have raised four children within Brown County. They attended school in Brown County also. I am a retired electrician. Have served as Finance Commissioner 20 plus years for the City of Hiawatha and also served as mayor 4-plus years, currently serving as mayor.
2-What changes would you like to see in the way Brown County manages its roads and bridges? Brown County roads have been chipped and sealed for years. In longterm, I think the county needs to look at blacktop roads. Bridges are being maintained with the amount of funds available.
3-If elected, what would your goals be relating to the county’s taxation? I think everyone in Brown County thinks taxes are too high. Solution is to live within our means and keep budget balanced.
4-What is your stance on the potential of wind energy development within Brown County? I think wind energy is here to stay. The county needs to make sure we have enough rules and regulations in place and to enforce them.
5-Following recent mass shootings, the topic of security has been on everyone’s minds – especially that of elected officials. What are your feelings about the current courthouse security and how would you like to see that change, or would you have it stay the same (security guard and metal detector at north entrance with south entrance closed for entry)? Security in Brown County entrance doors is definitely needed. I would like for security at courthouse to remain same as is at present time. We also need to keep working on plans to keep our children safe at schools.
6-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected? Pandemic is here and will always be around. I do not think locking everything down is the answer. Vaccines have been implemented. We all need to get them. They are not answers for everything but a good start. Sanitizing and distance are very important.
7-What are other issues facing county governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues? There are too many regulations sent down from federal and state. All regulations create tax burdens for taxpayers. Elect knowledgeable officials to represent what we need done.
I would appreciate your support. William R. Collins
