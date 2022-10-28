Collins

William R. Collins

I have raised four children within Brown County. They attended school in Brown County also. I am a retired electrician. Have served as Finance Commissioner 20 plus years for the City of Hiawatha and also served as mayor 4-plus years, currently serving as mayor.

2-What changes would you like to see in the way Brown County manages its roads and bridges? Brown County roads have been chipped and sealed for years. In longterm, I think the county needs to look at blacktop roads. Bridges are being maintained with the amount of funds available.

