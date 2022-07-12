The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, moving into the next phase of wind energy planning, as they began to discuss the comprehensive plan process.
Commissioners discussed the two companies that had previously presented information, but felt that they needed more information. After a long back and forth and requesting information from Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, the Commission decided to ask one of the presenters, Dick Horton, to return to a future meeting for questions about his company’s plan.
In other business:
* The commission considered a bid from Ag Partners for an annual propane contract, but after some discussion, decided to leave the decision up to Solid Waste Director George Bruning to make for his department.
* The commission voted to appoint Brady Chadwell as Treasurer of Morrill Township, as well as to amend the Personnel Policy, requiring employees to provide their social security number before their first day of work.
* The group heard from Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, who announced that voter registration will end at the end of the business day on Tuesday, July 12. The Clerk’s Office will be open for Early Voting from July 15 through noon on August 1, during regular business hours.
* The commission had a brief discussion of new considerations for ARPA funds, and also talked about the county’s troubles in finding new employees. The group held a 5-minute Executive Session to talk about specific information that could not be shared in open session, on this topic, and came back to regular session before adjourning.
