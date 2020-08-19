The Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday morning and among discussion items was the approval of more SPARKS direct aid agreements.
Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, was present via Zoom to discuss Coronavirus Relief Fund Resolutions. There were some changes needed in the wording for the resolutions with Morrill Public Library and Horton Public Library. Commissioner Keith Olson motioned to sign the KANZA Mental Health and USD 430 Relief Fund Resolutions. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Approved 3-0.
In other business:
* Charlie Brockhoff, Brown County Solid Waste Director, and George Bruning, Brown County Noxious Weed Director, were present to discuss an agreement for disposal of household hazardous waste between Brown County and Jackson County. The commission asked Bruning to contact area counties to find out how they charge residents for hazardous waste.
* Brad Rahe and Jeff Flathman, ESP, were present to discuss the energy audit on the jail and the courthouse. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill discussed the Investment Audit Agreement between Brown County and ESP. The cost of the audit will be $2,793. Richard Lehmkuhl motioned to sign the Investment Audit Agreement for the jail and courthouse for energy savings, and it was seconded by Keith Olsen. All Approved.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty, spoke with the commission about an issue oiling the City of Reserve. Liberty discussed other projects the road crew will be working on.
* The Aug. 12, 2020, payroll was approved as follows: General $72,348.30 Road & Bridge 20,363.96 Election 1,946.99 Technology 433.94 Appraiser 7,243.70 Noxious Weed 2,688.69 ACC 6,965.84 JJA Core 6,741.30 Reinvestment Grant 1,798.78 Services for Elderly 2,604.00 Solid Waste 4,177.20 Special MVT 4,040.01 Employee Ben FICA 8,257.99 Employee Ben KPERS 10,031.46 State Unemploy/Work Comp -235.89 Insurance -3,326.46 TOTAL $146,079.81
* Tax Change Orders 2019-94, 2019-122, 2019-124 through 2019-132, 2019-135 through 2019-140, 20191-142 through 2019-145, 2019-147 through 2019-156 and 2019-159 were signed and approved.
* Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, reviewed a purchase order from ES&S for a DS200 Precinct Scanner. The cost of the scanner is $6,205 plus an annual warranty for $227.50. Gormley stated the funds will come from Election Capital Improvement funds.
* The commission signed the County Budget Certification to Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.