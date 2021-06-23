July 4 is just around the corner, and cities in Brown County are putting together plans for their annual celebrations.
In Hiawatha, the City Commission approved the use of fireworks at the Hiawatha Lake on July 1 until 10 p.m., and until midnight July 2 through 4. Hiawatha’s city firework display will be held at dusk on July 3.
Horton will host its annual firework display at dusk on July 2, with a fire department pancake feed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 3. Horton Fish & Game will host its yearly fishing derby on from 8 to 10 a.m. that morning.
Well known for its Fourth of July celebrations, Robinson will once again be celebrating in a big way. The annual derby car races will kick things off, with registration and trial runs at noon and races starting at 2 p.m. Following the races, everyone is encouraged to join in the city parade by decorating floats, vehicles, bikes or trailers and joining the lineup at the Co-op parking lot at 5:30 p.m., with the parade beginning at 6. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be sold at the ballpark, with activities including a cornhole tournament also planned. The festivities will conclude with the fireworks display put on by the Robinson Fire Department.
Around the area, Highland will be celebrating on July 3 with a parade at 10 a.m., face painting with Mak’n Faces throughout the morning and afternoon, a fire department hamburger and hot dog lunch with homemade ice cream by Pride at the Community Building, bounce houses, kids’ tractor and train rides at the HCC Wellness Center and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. west of the Community Building.
