The Brown County Conservation District will not be holding their traditional Annual Meeting with a banquet and Banker’s Award Winners due to COVID 19.
Instead, the district will livestream the regular monthly board meeting on the District’s Face Book page at noon on Wednesday Feb. 24, and conduct the business of the 2020 Annual Meeting at that time. Anyone wanting to view the meeting, can go to: https://www.facebook.com/browncountyconservationdistrict.
The Board of Supervisors will make a full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting. The election of two supervisors to serve for a term of three years, will be held by mail in ballot prior to Feb. 24 when ballots will be open and votes counted. The terms of current supervisors, Mathew Elliott and Michael Lanter are expiring. Anyone wanting to vote who has not received a ballot in the mail, please contact Niki at the Brown County Conservation District Office to receive a ballot. The office phone number is (785) 742-3161 or e-mail at lana.tollefson@ks.nacdnet.
