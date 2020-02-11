To the citizens of Brown County:
A rainy 2018 fall; cold, snowy, 2019 winter and wet spring tested Brown County’s waterways, terraces and even the banks of our rivers and streams. All this water once again showed the importance of good conservation practices in Brown County. While it’s impossible to stop all the erosion and wash outs these heavy rains brought, the practices we’ve implemented have greatly help save our precious top soil. The Brown County Conservation District has continued to work to educate and promote conservation through our county. All that snow and rain mentioned above tried to throw wrenches in our District’s plans, as our annual meeting in January was once again almost snowed/iced out, and our annual Brown County 4th Grade Earth Day was rained out. We held strong on our annual meeting date, and K-State Climatologist Mary Knapp presented on the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) before the snow fell. Earth Day was another story as the Klinefelter Farm was too wet this spring for our Hiawatha and Horton 4th graders. So, we worked it out with our 5th grade teachers, and got our now 5th graders to our annual event this fall for a fun day of learning. Speaking of our local students, the annual Poster, Limerick and Essay contest was once again held for grades K-12. This year theme, “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper,” was presented to classrooms and given materials to create. They sure did create! Two Brown County students were named State Grand Champion and State Honorable Mention winners in the Limerick portion of the contest at the Kansas Association of Conservation District’s Annual Meeting. See pages 16 & 17 for more information on these winners! This contest is always a great way to get our message to the next generation of those who will take care of our land. This year’s Brown County Women in Ag event featured a liquid of another kind, as Candice Fitch-Deitz spoke to the 100+ ladies about her position as Viticulture Instructor and Vineyard Manager for Highland Community College. Fitch-Deitz spoke on the agriculture and science behind growing the grapes that make wine, and of course there were samples for those who wanted a taste. As we wrap up 2019, it certainly wasn’t an average year in our farming community, it was actually one of the wettest on record. But it takes high and low years to make an average. Our Conservation District hopes we have been able to provide you with quality information on soil and water conservation issues to maintain and improve your land in what hopes to be a great 2020.
~ Brown County
Conservation District Supervisors
