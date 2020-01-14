The Brown County Conservation District 79th Annual Meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 30.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. This year's special guest will be Machinery Pete - Greg Peterson, who will discuss current machinery values and field any questions guests may have about farm equipment values. The special guest is sponsored by Hiawatha Implement, Skyview Equipment, Uniion State Banks of Horton and Everest, Clark Agronomics, Pederson Seed and Services, Jade Millwrights, Citizens State Bank and Trust Co., Taylor Seed Farms, Bruna Implement and Hiawatha Tire and Lube.
Reservations for the meal are needed by Friday, Jan. 24 by calling the Conservation office at 742-3161 or by emailing lana.tollefson@ks.nacdnet.net.
